Double duty: Testing out the Infinity Pro by Conair Metá e Metá (Half & Half) Curl Secret

The Product

Infinity Pro by Conair Metá e Metá (Half & Half) Curl Secret, $150 at TK.

The Promise

Using a brushless motor, this next generation of Conair's Curl Secret styling product has a dual ceramic chamber to achieve two hairstyles with one tool: bouncy waves or sleekly straight.

How it works

The curling side draws hair into a ceramic-coated chamber, which emits negatively charged ions to curl hair while protecting it from damage. The straightening side features floating, ceramic-coated plates to allow for even heat distribution that reaches temperatures as high as 450F.

How to use it

To curl hair, select the "wave" mode and desired curl direction (clockwise, alternate or counter clockwise). Insert a small section of freshly washed hair into the styler with the open part of the ceramic chamber facing the head. Close the handles to let the hair be drawn into the device and release the handles when you hear the beep that signals when it has finished. To straighten hair, select "straight" mode and insert hair into the device with the plate part facing the head. Close handles and, after hair has been drawn in, slide the device down the length of the hair.

The bottom line

Like any new relationship, it took some time to open up and trust the Metá e Metá, which sounds like it's eating your hair while you're using it (it's not). Once I did, however, it was a refreshingly uncomplicated partnership that opened up a whole new world of styling options. Until now, I've never been able to properly operate a curling iron or even wield a brush in a way that doesn't leave me looking like I've just rolled out of a ditch. Metá e Metá plays a cheerful chime once you've successfully curled a section, and buzzes when you've messed something up, so getting it right is a no-brainer. The curls are defined without being too tight, and the straightening setting leaves behind a gentle flip at the ends so hair is smoothed while still having body - something I've never achieved with my flat iron. It is on the bulky side for travelling, but takes up less room than two tools and makes up for any heft with its blow-out-for-dummies finish in an instant; a welcome finishing touch no matter where you are.

