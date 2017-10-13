Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation is available in 40 shades

The Product

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation, $42 at Sephora (www.sephora.com).

The Promise

Available in 40 shades, this foundation gives skin an instantly smooth, pore-diffused, shine-free finish that builds from medium to full coverage. The oil-free formula is resistant to sweat and humidity and won't clog pores, while the longwearing, light-as-air texture is undetectable on skin with a matte finish.

How it works

Rihanna tapped the expertise of makeup artists – along with extensive consumer testing – to create the perfect range of shades, finding the right balance of tone and texture that works on every skin type. Custom pigment levels and climate-adaptive technology deliver long-wear in the right shade.

How to use it

Moisturize skin before application, especially if skin is dry. Apply one pump to the back of your hand and using a brush, dot product onto the center of the face and blend outward. For fuller coverage, add another pump.

The bottom line

I've long been a fan of Rihanna the woman – even more than Rihanna the singer. Her poise, grace and confidence, not to mention her delightfully bold approach to style, make her one of my favourite stars to watch. Always true to herself, her new makeup line embodies the same "be yourself" beauty philosophy that I follow. I really wanted to love this foundation, I did – but it's just not the right formula for my Sahara-dry skin. While it was comfortable to wear, stayed put and looked great from afar and in photos, up close it dulled my natural glow and settled into dry patches. Have an oilier complexion than I do? Give it a try.

