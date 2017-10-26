Grape expectations: Testing out Subtle Green Pour l’amour du Champagne Hydrating Mist

The Product

Subtle Green Pour l'amour du Champagne Hydrating Mist, $36 through www.subtlegreen.com.

The Promise

Natural and organic, this mist hydrates while fighting free-radical damage and leaves skin with a soft and silky feel.

How it works

Grapes, the key ingredient of Champagne, boast the antioxidant resveratrol – which fights brown spots, dullness and wrinkles caused by free radicals and pollution – and polyphenols, which help reduce inflammation and redness. Hyaluronic acid hydrates and locks in moisture for a supple, healthy glow.

How to use it

Close eyes, spray onto skin and gently pat. Use in the morning and throughout the day, and during a makeup application to set cosmetics.

The bottom line

Subtle Green is a Montreal-based organic skincare line known for its custom moisturizers and serums, so I was especially delighted to discover their new hydrating mist. Although it wasn't made just for me, it may as well have been, as it combines one of my favourite things (bubbly) with my favourite product (a facial spray), resulting in one truly luxurious mist. Beyond their long-term skin benefits, mists are instantly rewarding, and an essential component of my daily wellness routine — I spritz every morning after cleansing and throughout the day when I'm feeling sluggish (and uninspired). The nozzle on the bottle is a tad on the exuberant side – a welcome kick when you're in need of a mid-afternoon wake-up call, and the mist's light scent is at once uplifting and soothing. The spritz's formula, most importantly, left my skin feeling dewy and perky. Turns out what I've long suspected is true: Champagne really is the key to making me feel my best.

