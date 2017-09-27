Odacité cleanser leaves skin luminous

The Product

Odacité Green Ceremony Cleanser, $67 through www.detoxmarket.com.

The Promise

Inspired by the principles of the Japanese tea ceremony, this powder-to-foam formula promises a cleansing experience like no other, removing excess dirt, oil and dead skin while revitalizing and energizing.

How it works

The key ingredients of matcha and spirulina both have a high concentration of chlorophyll to detoxify skin, while coconut extract provides the foaming properties. Aloe vera powder works in tandem with the tranquil act of cleansing to calm skin inflammation and redness.

How to use it

Use the accompanying spoon to pour one scoop of powder into your hand before activating the formula with a couple of drops of water. Massage in and allow it to remain on the skin for a few minutes. Use the provided muslin cloth to remove with warm water before rinsing again with cold water.

The bottom line

Japan is one of those unique places that easily captures the imagination, and this Japanese-inspired cleanser is no different. Pore-cleansing nose strips aside, have you ever been entranced by something that cleans your face? Odacité's fine cleansing powder transforms into a puffy foam with just the smallest bit of water, and it feels like washing a delicate cloud over your skin. It also boasts a healthy aroma of matcha tea and I do recommend that you take a few deep breaths while applying to maximize the full effect, which for me was a refreshed and luminous complexion without any feelings of tightness often associated with cleansers. Being an introvert, I've learned how important it is to build mini personal retreats into my day, my favourite being washing my face in the evening. It's become a necessary ritual, one this beautiful green cleanser is taking to new levels of restoration.

