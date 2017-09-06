Voir hair mask leaves your locks soft and hydrated

The Product

Voir Rhythm of the Rain Hair Masque & Scalp Detox, $45 through www.voirhaircare.com.

The Promise

Story continues below advertisement

Inspired by the soothing tranquility of a cool rain, this moisturizing mask works to restore scalp health while infusing hair with vital nutrients. Hair is left feeling soft, silky and hydrated.

How it works

Rosebay extract reduces sebum and soothes the scalp, while argan oil combats dryness. Red clover extract promotes scalp health and works to leave hair looking fuller and thicker.

How to use it

Apply a generous dollop to wet hair after shampooing, smoothing evenly from roots to tips. Leave in for two to three minutes and rinse thoroughly or, for deep conditioning, apply to towel-dried hair after shampooing, wrap hair with a hot towel and set for 15 to 20 minutes before rinsing.

The bottom line

This made-in-Canada hair-care line came to my attention when I was midway through a month-long liver detox. Having a social life that often revolves around glasses of Sancerre and Chablis, being alcohol-free gave me a chance to decline invitations using the oldest excuse in the book: I have to wash my hair. And wash it I did. I love indulging in a weekly hair mask as a Sunday night ritual, and find they help to counteract the dryness caused by sweaty spin classes. This product left my hair feeling like I had given it a special treat; it's soft and hydrated, and I've experienced some of the best hair days I've had in awhile. As for the mask's detox claims, I can't say I've noticed any change in the state of my scalp since I started using it, although I didn't have any noticeable symptoms like flaking, itching or sebum build-up in that area to begin with. Perhaps my liver cleanse will yield more drastic results.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Visit tgam.ca/newsletters to sign up for the Globe Style e-newsletter, your weekly digital guide to the players and trends influencing fashion, design and entertaining, plus shopping tips and inspiration for living well. And follow Globe Style on Instagram @globestyle.