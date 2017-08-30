Cabin fever

Canadian retailer Roots invites Caitlin Agnew into its new home at Toronto's Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Few clothing brands hold a special place in the hearts of Canadians like Roots. On Aug. 24, the retailer unveiled a new concept store that evokes a modern cabin. Located at the Yorkdale Shopping Centre in Toronto, the Roots Cabin combines rustic-inspired décor and a look back at the brand's history with up-to-the-minute in-store technology.

Sitting at 5,100 square feet, much roomier than the brand's previous Yorkdale location, the new store features millwork crafted from local wood, including Ontario natural red cedar, hemlock, pine half logs and reclaimed wood. Decor accents feature canoes made by Langford Canoe, vintage celebrity Roots Awards Jackets (including one made for Katy Perry) and a circa 1973 Roots Natural Footwear sign from the original Roots store at 1087 Yonge St.

The store highlights all the men's, women's and children's wear that Roots is best known for: leather goods, footwear and, of course, cozy sweatpants and sweatshirts. "We have the salt and pepper, which we're known for and then we have this great infused pop of colour that everyone's reacting to – old and young," says Patrick Davis, Roots lead stylist. To coincide with the store opening, Roots created sweatpants in a rainbow of limited-edition shades including bright pink, yellow, orange and baby blue. "We really want to make sure that we're catering to everyone," says Davis.

One way Roots is upping those offerings is through the in-store customization workshop. Customers can order leather bags and jackets from the Roots Leather Factory, less than five kilometres away from the mall, and customize details including colour choice and monogramming using a digital touch screen. In addition to favourites like the Banff Bag, the brand is reissuing several classic leather bag styles from its 40-plus years of archives, including the English Saddle, the Money Bag and the Market Tote. Many are available in Tribe Leather, a style exclusive to Roots that's aged to a natural patina and hand rubbed to get its worn-in look. "Tribe is a collection that's really synonymous with the brand because it's so casual," says chief merchandising officer Priscilla Shum.

With these expanded lifestyle offerings and in-store tech enhancements, the brand manages to remain true to its roots. "Everyone comes to us for comfort, which we love," says Davis.

