Cobalt blue pieces to liven up your fall wardrobe

FASHION

Blue belle



The colour of a crisp fall sky, cobalt blue is the hue to choose if you want to liven up your wardrobe. Well-textured options abound – Parisian brand Maison Rabih Kayrouz offers corduroy trousers with a modern cropped cut, while Tibi's asymmetric-sleeved blouse is cut from sensuous silk. The combination of the colour and bared shoulders also appeared on the Sies Marjan runway, in a show that saw cobalt pieces paired with shades of chocolate brown; the result was offbeat but elegant. Don David Yurman's necklace featuring lapis lazuli mixed with sapphires when you're feeling extra indulgent. Needless to say, your blue crush will be more than satisfied this season.