Danish hygge tradition makes its way into your closet

HIDE TO SEEK

Victoria Beckham takes texture in a more tailored direction with this wrap-style vest in sharp shearling.

Victoria Beckham boucle gilet, $3,510, Stella McCartney slides, $1,090 at Nordstrom (www.nordstrom.com). Isabel Marant turtleneck sweater, $960 at Saks Fifth Avenue (www.saksfifthavenue.com). 100% Silk trousers, $180 through www.100percentsilkshop.com. Lila Rice earrings, $195 at Fawn Boutique (www.shopfawn.com).

SWEATER DRESSY

The coziest jumpsuit you'll ever own, Max Mara's one-piece combines a cable-knit bustier with pleated trousers in the brand's signature camel.

Max Mara coat, $3,490, jumpsuit, $1,350, shoes, $520 at Max Mara (www.maxmara.com). Marques Almeida shirt, $610 at Nordstrom (www.nordstrom.com). Biko earrings, $69 through www.ilovebiko.com.

HOT FUZZ

A Sandy Liang coat worn in reverse highlights the mélange of textures that make up its back and sleeves. Don't be surprised when you spot it in stores: Many of its fuzzy patches are shocking shades of pink.

Sandy Liang coat, $3,440, Victoria Victoria Beckham trousers, $950.40 at Nordstrom (www.nordstrom.com). Acne Studio turtleneck sweater, $380 (U.S.) through www.acnestudios.com. Slides, $998 at Stuart Weitzman (www.stuartweitzman.ca). Corey Moranis knot ring, $70 through www.coreymoranis.com.

SNUGGLE UP

Acne offers maximum plushness with its unique bomber, incorporating shearling into both the coats' exterior and lining.

Acne Studio Shearling Moto, $3,120, 3.1 Phillip Lim trousers, $730 at Saks Fifth Avenue (www.saksfifthavenue.com). Wilfred blouse, $225 at Aritzia (www.aritzia.com). Biko earrings, $88 through www.ilovebiko.com.

ALL THE FEELS

British heritage brand Burberry is developing a reputation for producing statement knitwear that rivals its notorious trench coat.

Burberry cardigan, $1,795 at Nordstrom (www.nordstrom.com). Wilfred dress, $135 at Aritzia (www.aritzia.com). Erin Considine earrings $370, at ALOJA (www.aloja.ca).

