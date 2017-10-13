 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Danish hygge tradition makes its way into your closet

FASHION

Touchy subject

Explaining the concept of hygge was once as tricky as trying to pronounce it, but thanks to a glut of lifestyle books and shelter magazine articles published in late 2016, the world is now intimately familiar with the elevated take on coziness routed in Danish culture. A year later, that relaxed-yet-refined feeling is making its way into apparel through oversized knits in luxurious yarns, accessories that elevate humble textures and coats that cocoon you. It's a trend that's perfectly suited to a Canadian fall, and likely won't be falling out of fashion any time soon. Time to layer up

WRKDPT coat, $1,200 through www.wrkdpt.com. A.W.A.K.E. faux fur hat, $365 at Nordstrom (www.nordstrom.com).

HIDE TO SEEK

Victoria Beckham takes texture in a more tailored direction with this wrap-style vest in sharp shearling.

Victoria Beckham boucle gilet, $3,510, Stella McCartney slides, $1,090 at Nordstrom (www.nordstrom.com). Isabel Marant turtleneck sweater, $960 at Saks Fifth Avenue (www.saksfifthavenue.com). 100% Silk trousers, $180 through www.100percentsilkshop.com. Lila Rice earrings, $195 at Fawn Boutique (www.shopfawn.com).

SWEATER DRESSY

The coziest jumpsuit you'll ever own, Max Mara's one-piece combines a cable-knit bustier with pleated trousers in the brand's signature camel.

Max Mara coat, $3,490, jumpsuit, $1,350, shoes, $520 at Max Mara (www.maxmara.com). Marques Almeida shirt, $610 at Nordstrom (www.nordstrom.com). Biko earrings, $69 through www.ilovebiko.com.

HOT FUZZ

A Sandy Liang coat worn in reverse highlights the mélange of textures that make up its back and sleeves. Don't be surprised when you spot it in stores: Many of its fuzzy patches are shocking shades of pink.

Story continues below advertisement

Sandy Liang coat, $3,440, Victoria Victoria Beckham trousers, $950.40 at Nordstrom (www.nordstrom.com). Acne Studio turtleneck sweater, $380 (U.S.) through www.acnestudios.com. Slides, $998 at Stuart Weitzman (www.stuartweitzman.ca). Corey Moranis knot ring, $70 through www.coreymoranis.com.

SNUGGLE UP

Acne offers maximum plushness with its unique bomber, incorporating shearling into both the coats' exterior and lining.

Acne Studio Shearling Moto, $3,120, 3.1 Phillip Lim trousers, $730 at Saks Fifth Avenue (www.saksfifthavenue.com). Wilfred blouse, $225 at Aritzia (www.aritzia.com). Biko earrings, $88 through www.ilovebiko.com.

ALL THE FEELS

British heritage brand Burberry is developing a reputation for producing statement knitwear that rivals its notorious trench coat.

Burberry cardigan, $1,795 at Nordstrom (www.nordstrom.com). Wilfred dress, $135 at Aritzia (www.aritzia.com). Erin Considine earrings $370, at ALOJA (www.aloja.ca).

Visit tgam.ca/newsletters to sign up for the Globe Style e-newsletter, your weekly digital guide to the players and trends influencing fashion, design and entertaining, plus shopping tips and inspiration for living well. And follow Globe Style on Instagram @globestyle.

Report an error Licensing Options
Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Thank you!

You are now subscribed to the newsletter at

You can unsubscribe from this newsletter or Globe promotions at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of the newsletter, or by emailing us at privacy@globeandmail.com.