Danish hygge tradition makes its way into your closet

Touchy subject
Explaining the concept of hygge was once as tricky as trying to pronounce it, but thanks to a glut of lifestyle books and shelter magazine articles published in late 2016, the world is now intimately familiar with the elevated take on coziness routed in Danish culture. A year later, that relaxed-yet-refined feeling is making its way into apparel through oversized knits in luxurious yarns, accessories that elevate humble textures and coats that cocoon you. It's a trend that's perfectly suited to a Canadian fall, and likely won't be falling out of fashion any time soon. Time to layer up
HIDE TO SEEK
Victoria Beckham takes texture in a more tailored direction with this wrap-style vest in sharp shearling.
SWEATER DRESSY
The coziest jumpsuit you'll ever own, Max Mara's one-piece combines a cable-knit bustier with pleated trousers in the brand's signature camel.
HOT FUZZ
A Sandy Liang coat worn in reverse highlights the mélange of textures that make up its back and sleeves. Don't be surprised when you spot it in stores: Many of its fuzzy patches are shocking shades of pink.
SNUGGLE UP
Acne offers maximum plushness with its unique bomber, incorporating shearling into both the coats' exterior and lining.
ALL THE FEELS
British heritage brand Burberry is developing a reputation for producing statement knitwear that rivals its notorious trench coat.
