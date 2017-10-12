Down to the wire: Streamlined eyewear is overtaking heavier options for autumn

Down to the wire
You have to see it to believe it, but streamlined eyewear is overtaking heavier options for autumn. Lighter on the face, they make a quieter fashion statement than beefy, bookish frames
True blue
With aviator-style appeal and ion-plated titanium construction, Warby Parker's eyeglasses strike the perfect balance between classic and contemporary. Their handsome navy hue is a subtle way to introduce colour to your wardrobe.
Frame art
For the more adventurously bespectacled among us, Barcelona-based Lool offers a more architectural take on the trend. Its silver-tone pair boasts a double bridge and cut out details throughout the construction.
London eyed
Recalling the hip frames worn by Peter Fonda in
, gold-plated glasses by U.K.-based Cutler and Gross mix retro cool and mod minimalism. The double-bridge design is tweaked to update the vintage look.
