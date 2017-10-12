Down to the wire: Streamlined eyewear is overtaking heavier options for autumn

True blue

York glasses, from $225 at Warby Parker (www.warbyparker.com).

With aviator-style appeal and ion-plated titanium construction, Warby Parker's eyeglasses strike the perfect balance between classic and contemporary. Their handsome navy hue is a subtle way to introduce colour to your wardrobe.

Frame art

Lool Silver Wall glasses, $460 through www.ssense.com.



For the more adventurously bespectacled among us, Barcelona-based Lool offers a more architectural take on the trend. Its silver-tone pair boasts a double bridge and cut out details throughout the construction.

London eyed

1268 glasses, $645 at Cutler and Gross (www.cutlerandgross.com).

Recalling the hip frames worn by Peter Fonda in

Easy Rider

, gold-plated glasses by U.K.-based Cutler and Gross mix retro cool and mod minimalism. The double-bridge design is tweaked to update the vintage look.

