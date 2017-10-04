Eight quilted pieces to warm up your fall look

Puff pieces
As fall-like weather finally sets in, wrapping yourself in some semblance of a duvet is becoming a more attractive proposition, whether your settling in for a night with Netflix or thinking about your wardrobe options for an evening out. Quilting is the texture of the season and one of its best examples is a glossy, peach hued topper sent down the London runway of designer Roksanda Ilincic. Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, another British brand, introduced its own selection of outerwear with a bit of extra padding, and iconic bootmaker Hunter's quilted style are the epitome of English country vibes. Isa Arfen and Gucci adopted more textile-focused approaches for their take on quilted garments, offering pieces done up in leather and lurex. Time to get on the grid.
