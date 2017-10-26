Fall fling: This season’s tartans feature fabulous twists

Fall fling
If you find yourself mad for plaid this fall, it's most likely because the season's tartans are done up with fabulous twists. A sumptuous coat from Toronto-based brand Comrags features a pattern that pops with bright orange. Ace & Jig and Missoni offer checks in unexpected colourways as well. Natasha Zinko's charming frock features a contrasting plaid waistline. And for just a hint of Highland-esque charm, Tory Burch's scarf is a bright, cozy mix of mohair and wool. Go ahead and check it out
