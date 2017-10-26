Fall fling: This season’s tartans feature fabulous twists

INSPIRED BY

Fall fling

The brushed Tres coat by Comrags is an instant wardrobe staple.

If you find yourself mad for plaid this fall, it's most likely because the season's tartans are done up with fabulous twists. A sumptuous coat from Toronto-based brand Comrags features a pattern that pops with bright orange. Ace & Jig and Missoni offer checks in unexpected colourways as well. Natasha Zinko's charming frock features a contrasting plaid waistline. And for just a hint of Highland-esque charm, Tory Burch's scarf is a bright, cozy mix of mohair and wool. Go ahead and check it out