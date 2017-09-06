Fall’s biggest trend is fabrics with a dramatic sense of movement

PLEATS PLEASE

Christopher Kane dress, price on request through www.christopherkane.com. Earrings, $349 at Swarovski (www.swarovski.com).

Iridescent folds are cinched with elastic bands in this Christopher Kane piece, before fanning out as its skirt.

GO FOR GOLD

Beaufille dress, $860 through www.net-a-porter.com. Vintage earrings, $350 through www.caroletanenbaum.com.

Flared elements are a signature of Canadian label Beaufille, repeated at this gilt smock's hemline and cuffs.

LADY IN RED

Dress, $3,750, boots, price on request at Fendi (www.fendi.com). Earrings, $1,595 at Birks (www.maisonbirks.com).

Translucent chiffon adds an ethereal air to a Fendi look – and offers a peak at the matching stiletto boots beneath.

FLORAL BOMB

Alexander McQueen dress, $6,245, bracelet, price on request through www.alexandermcqueen.com. Laurie Fleming Jewellery earrings, $145 through www.laurieflemmingjewellery.com.

Halfway between eveningwear and outerwear, this Alexander McQueen gown gets a luxurious weight from its rich jacquard fabric.

OPTICAL ILLUSION

Dress, $8,950 at Hermès (www.hermes.com).



A sea of graphic paisley swirls across an otherwise modest Hermès dress, with its maxi length and full sleeves.

TWEED RUN

Jumpsuit, $6,700, earrings, $1,155, boots, $1,375 at Chanel (www.chanel.com). Bracelet, $7,895 at Birks.

The splayed silhouette of a Chanel jumpsuit is an updated take on the French house's houndstooth tailoring.

Makeup and hair by Robert Weir for Charlotte Tilbury Makeup.

Manicure and makeup assistant: Toru Gabriela Miyake Gallardo.

Model: Erin Forster at Elmer Olsen Model Management.

