Fall’s biggest trend is fabrics with a dramatic sense of movement

Fine figure
This season, take dresses and jackets with a dramatic sense of movement for a spin
Photography by Lily & Lilac
Styling by Nadia Pizzimenti
PLEATS PLEASE
Iridescent folds are cinched with elastic bands in this Christopher Kane piece, before fanning out as its skirt.
GO FOR GOLD
Flared elements are a signature of Canadian label Beaufille, repeated at this gilt smock's hemline and cuffs.
LADY IN RED
Translucent chiffon adds an ethereal air to a Fendi look – and offers a peak at the matching stiletto boots beneath.
FLORAL BOMB
Halfway between eveningwear and outerwear, this Alexander McQueen gown gets a luxurious weight from its rich jacquard fabric.
OPTICAL ILLUSION
A sea of graphic paisley swirls across an otherwise modest Hermès dress, with its maxi length and full sleeves.
TWEED RUN
The splayed silhouette of a Chanel jumpsuit is an updated take on the French house's houndstooth tailoring.
Makeup and hair by Robert Weir for Charlotte Tilbury Makeup.
Manicure and makeup assistant: Toru Gabriela Miyake Gallardo.
Model: Erin Forster at Elmer Olsen Model Management.
Visit tgam.ca/newsletters to sign up for the Globe Style e-newsletter, your weekly digital guide to the players and trends influencing fashion, design and entertaining, plus shopping tips and inspiration for living well. And follow Globe Style on Instagram @globestyle.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨