Fashion-forward kids share their back-to-school looks

The last time I thought about my own back school style strategy, it was 2003. I had just discovered vintage fashion and prioritized standing out in a sea of Juicy Couture sweatsuits above all else. My favourite outfit at the time was a seafoam zip-up bomber jacket, a rhinestone and velvet-trim denim skirt, legwarmers fashioned from cut off sweater sleeves and Puma sneakers. Fast fashion had yet to take over and looking like my idol at the time, Sex and the City's Carrie Bradshaw, was entirely cost prohibitive.

By all accounts, the way kids think about dressing for class has changed a lot since then. Social media has made style inspiration easily accessible. Some may say that the never ending feed of what's supposed to be 'cool' has eliminated personal style, but here are five students who beg to differ.

Lola.

Lola Flanery, 12

How would you describe your style?

Tomgirl

Do you pay attention to fashion trends?

I don't follow trends but I do love looking at fashion. My mom and I play "Would you wear that?" when we go through magazines.

What's your favourite article of clothing?

Overalls! I could wear overalls for the rest of my life.

Is there anything you don't like?

I do not like drop-crotch pants. My mom bought me a pair once and I had flashbacks to having a wet diaper.

What are some of your favourite brands and designers?

For comfy clothes, I love Aviator Nation – the sweatpants and sweatshirts. They always have some new colour or design I want. I love Vans. Always wore the original slip-on with the check but right now I love the high-tops. If I have to get fancy for something, I really like Stella McCartney kids.

Ian.

Ian Le Quelenec, 12

How would you describe your style?

Minimal streetwear, but always with a twist, like a bright colour or an unexpected pattern.

Do you pay attention to fashion trends?

Yes, I follow collections from my favourite brands. I'm interested in streetwear trends, particularly when they have an architectural structure. I like pieces that are accessible but refined.

What's your favourite new thing to wear to school this year?

Light-washed, distressed denim and knit sneakers.

Who takes you shopping?

I go shopping with my parents, but I do the choosing. My fave stores are Zara, Footaction, BTL and Livestock.

Is there anything you really don't like?

Excessive branding.

What are some of your favourite brands and designers?

Balenciaga, Yohji Yamamoto, Nike Lab, Off-White.

Kaya.

Kaya Sofia Peart, 7

How do you choose what you wear for the day?

I check the weather on my dad's iPhone and choose my outfit depending on the weather.

What are your favourite colours to wear?

Navy blue, white and black, and very light brown.

Is there any difference between what you wear at school and other places?

At school, I wear clothes that are more comfortable and proper, and at parties I like wearing dresses.

What is your favourite outfit?

My black jumper with sparkles is my favorite, because not everyone wears jumpers.

What's your dream outfit?

My dream outfit is a summer dress.

Elijah.

Elijah Joseph Cheng-Harbans, 12

Do you always dress for playing sports?

Most of the time I do dress for playing sports; usually compression tights under ball shorts, and a Dri-fit tee because you never know when I'll pass by a basketball court! Other times, I wear Nike Tech Fleece tracksuits. But if I have a family event to go to, I usually wear button-downs and jeans with a pair of fresh sneakers.

Is there any difference between what you wear at school and other places?

Yes, during school I wear a uniform, which is usually navy bottoms and white or navy tops. I like to switch things up and be different by wearing loud funky socks and sneakers.

What do you love wearing most?

My favourite thing to wear this year has been a Nike headband. I've never missed a day so far. It's my thing.

Is there anything you really don't like?

I don't like when clothes fit too baggy on me. I'm more of a fitted type of guy. My jeans or chinos are usually a skinny/slim fit. And my Nike Tech Fleece are pretty tapered at the bottom.

How do you choose what you wear for the day?

I pick my outfits the night before, especially for summer camp. I usually check the weather and that determines whether I need layers or not.

Sky.

Sky Hunter, 4

How do you choose what you wear for the day?

I just know. For real.

What are your favourite colours to wear?

I like pink, purple and rainbow. And unicorns – I like patterns.

What do your favourite outfits make you feel like?

I'm a Queen.

What's your fave thing to wear this year?

My new black leather jacket.

What's your dream outfit?

My feathered dress with high heels from Santa. And my black leather jacket like mummy. And more bracelets. And my new heart ring. And lipstick. And sparkles on my cheek. And my unicorn necklace. For real.

