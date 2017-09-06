From Toronto to Montreal, a look back at this summer’s stylish soirees

Hermès hosts a silky homage to Canada

With just a 90-by-90-centimetre swatch of fabric to work with, artist Alice Shirley was tasked by Hermès to capture Canada. The Into the Canadian Wild scarf was the splendid result, making its debut ahead of Canada's sesquicentennial.

At its T.O. launch, clients including Heather Gotlieb and Nancy Love mixed with Geoff Cape, CEO of Evergreen, the organization that benefitted from a portion of the scarf's sales.

Geoff Cape, Jennifer Carter and Alice Shirley. Jenna Marie Wakani

Heather and Max Gotlieb with Mary Symons. Jenna Marie Wakani

Nancy Love and Catherine Nugent. Jenna Marie Wakani

Marking three milestones with Hugo Boss in Montreal



In Montreal during the Canadian Grand Prix, Hugo Boss and Mercedes-Benz invited a few hundred guests to a former railway station to mark the city of Montreal's 375th anniversary, Canada's 150th and the Canadian Grand Prix's half century. Out for the night was NBA player Bismack Biyombo, Hugo Boss's Lanita Layton, and Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, who won his sixth Grand Prix victory the next day.

Louis Domingue. George Pimentel

Lanita Layton and Lewis Hamilton. George Pimentel

Bismack Biyombo. George Pimentel

The Power Plant and Max Mara laud contemporary art



The Power Plant Contemporary Art Gallery's annual Power Ball is a night that sees Toronto's wonderfully wild art industry come out to play. Italian fashion house Max Mara returned as presenting sponsor and brought along 17-year-old photographer Torrance Hall. Actor Sarah Gadon, Max Mara's Maria Giulia Maramotti and Power Plant director Gaëtane Verna were all in attendance.

Torrance Hall and Aisha DeBerry. Sonia Recchia/Getty Images

Gaëtane Verna and Maria Giulia Maramotti. Sonia Recchia/Getty Images

Michael Seater and Sarah Gadon. Sonia Recchia/Getty Images

Louis Vuitton's smartwatch launches on the Mink Mile



Louis Vuitton revealed its foray into the smartwatch market at its Toronto flagship. The Tambour Horizon Watch is a tech-fashion mash-up crafted with wanderlust in mind: think flight info and where to nosh intel packaged in polished steel. Benoit-Louis Vuitton, great-great-great grandson of Louis Vuitton, was there as were financier Daniel Bain and club king Toufik Sarwa.

Toufik Sarwa and Benoit-Louis Vuitton. George Pimentel

Murray Allen and Gabrielle Gardner. George Pimentel

Daniel Bain and Kristina Khanduja. George Pimentel

