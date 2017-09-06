From Toronto to Montreal, a look back at this summer’s stylish soirees

Summer nights
From Toronto to Montreal, Nolan Bryant reports on a stylish lineup of soirees
Hermès hosts a silky homage to Canada
With just a 90-by-90-centimetre swatch of fabric to work with, artist Alice Shirley was tasked by Hermès to capture Canada. The Into the Canadian Wild scarf was the splendid result, making its debut ahead of Canada's sesquicentennial.
At its T.O. launch, clients including Heather Gotlieb and Nancy Love mixed with Geoff Cape, CEO of Evergreen, the organization that benefitted from a portion of the scarf's sales.
Marking three milestones with Hugo Boss in Montreal
In Montreal during the Canadian Grand Prix, Hugo Boss and Mercedes-Benz invited a few hundred guests to a former railway station to mark the city of Montreal's 375th anniversary, Canada's 150th and the Canadian Grand Prix's half century. Out for the night was NBA player Bismack Biyombo, Hugo Boss's Lanita Layton, and Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, who won his sixth Grand Prix victory the next day.
The Power Plant and Max Mara laud contemporary art
The Power Plant Contemporary Art Gallery's annual Power Ball is a night that sees Toronto's wonderfully wild art industry come out to play. Italian fashion house Max Mara returned as presenting sponsor and brought along 17-year-old photographer Torrance Hall. Actor Sarah Gadon, Max Mara's Maria Giulia Maramotti and Power Plant director Gaëtane Verna were all in attendance.
Louis Vuitton's smartwatch launches on the Mink Mile
Louis Vuitton revealed its foray into the smartwatch market at its Toronto flagship. The Tambour Horizon Watch is a tech-fashion mash-up crafted with wanderlust in mind: think flight info and where to nosh intel packaged in polished steel. Benoit-Louis Vuitton, great-great-great grandson of Louis Vuitton, was there as were financier Daniel Bain and club king Toufik Sarwa.
