Glistening materials – from plastic to patent – are adding a unique lustre to fall fashion

Into the gloss
Matte finishes may have been de rigeur for seasons, but autumn fashion is headed in a decidedly more shiny direction
Photography by Carlos + Alyse
Styling by Odessa Paloma Parker
PLASTIC FANTASTIC
For his debut collection at Calvin Klein, chief creative officer Raf Simons offered up checked outerwear, feathered frocks and floral slips all under a layer of clear plastic.
SLICK PICK
Wait out autumn rain in a Tome trench that combines oversized proportions, classic horn buttons and a slippery blush surface.
HI, SHINE
Calling his fall collection, "Urban Night Owl," Andrew Coimbra creates nocturnal allure with outerwear designed to shimmer after dark.
SHOW YOUR METAL
If a glossy material isn't your thing, slip on a vibrant metallic mac, like this Sies Marjan topper, which ups its glam factor via a shimmering fuchsia finish.
POLISH ON
Toronto-based Markoo tweaked the season's maximal sheen by accenting outerwear, such as this cropped moto jacket, with contrasting stitching.
Hair and makeup by Sabrina Rinaldi for P1M/M.A.C Cosmetics/Oribe.
Manicure by Wendy Rorong for Essie/Plutino Group.
Prop styling by James Reiger for P1M.
Model: Ashe Bonekat at Spot 6 Management Inc.
