Glistening materials – from plastic to patent – are adding a unique lustre to fall fashion

PLASTIC FANTASTIC

Calvin Klein dress and plastic over-dress, $1,595 (U.S.) through www.calvinklein.com. Earrings, $35 at COS (www.cosstores.com). Roger Vivier Sneaky Viv Strass sneakers, $1,565 at Holt Renfrew (www.holtrenfrew.com). Beret (worn throughout), $800 at Dior (www.dior.com).

For his debut collection at Calvin Klein, chief creative officer Raf Simons offered up checked outerwear, feathered frocks and floral slips all under a layer of clear plastic.



SLICK PICK

Tome trench coat, $1,595 (U.S.), trousers, $695 (U.S.) through www.tomenyc.com. Ring, $1,000 at Tiffany & Co. (www.tiffany.ca). Boots, $130 at Aldo (www.aldoshoes.com).



Wait out autumn rain in a Tome trench that combines oversized proportions, classic horn buttons and a slippery blush surface.



HI, SHINE

Andrew Coimbra jacket, $3,300 through www.andrewcoimbra.com. Trousers, $279 at Tiger of Sweden (www.tigerofsweden.com). Shoes, $379 at John Fluevog (www.fluevog.com). Earrings, $35 at COS.

Calling his fall collection, "Urban Night Owl," Andrew Coimbra creates nocturnal allure with outerwear designed to shimmer after dark.



Story continues below advertisement

SHOW YOUR METAL

Sies Marjan Ripley coat, $2,295 through www.selfridges.com. Shirt, $135 at COS. Earrings, $1,700 at Tiffany & Co. Boots, $985 at Stuart Weitzman (www.stuartweitzman.com).

If a glossy material isn't your thing, slip on a vibrant metallic mac, like this Sies Marjan topper, which ups its glam factor via a shimmering fuchsia finish.



POLISH ON

Markoo jacket, $1,500 through www.markoostudios.com. Smythe trousers, $395 through www.shopsmythe.com. Shirt, $135 at COS. Earrings, $1,700 at Tiffany & Co. Boots, $95 at Aldo.

Toronto-based Markoo tweaked the season's maximal sheen by accenting outerwear, such as this cropped moto jacket, with contrasting stitching.



Hair and makeup by Sabrina Rinaldi for P1M/M.A.C Cosmetics/Oribe.

Manicure by Wendy Rorong for Essie/Plutino Group.

Prop styling by James Reiger for P1M.

Model: Ashe Bonekat at Spot 6 Management Inc.

Visit tgam.ca/newsletters to sign up for the Globe Style e-newsletter, your weekly digital guide to the players and trends influencing fashion, design and entertaining, plus shopping tips and inspiration for living well. And follow Globe Style on Instagram @globestyle.

