 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Glistening materials – from plastic to patent – are adding a unique lustre to fall fashion

FASHION

Into the gloss

Matte finishes may have been de rigeur for seasons, but autumn fashion is headed in a decidedly more shiny direction

Photography by Carlos + Alyse
Styling by Odessa Paloma Parker

PLASTIC FANTASTIC

Calvin Klein dress and plastic over-dress, $1,595 (U.S.) through www.calvinklein.com. Earrings, $35 at COS (www.cosstores.com). Roger Vivier Sneaky Viv Strass sneakers, $1,565 at Holt Renfrew (www.holtrenfrew.com). Beret (worn throughout), $800 at Dior (www.dior.com).

For his debut collection at Calvin Klein, chief creative officer Raf Simons offered up checked outerwear, feathered frocks and floral slips all under a layer of clear plastic.

SLICK PICK

Tome trench coat, $1,595 (U.S.), trousers, $695 (U.S.) through www.tomenyc.com. Ring, $1,000 at Tiffany & Co. (www.tiffany.ca). Boots, $130 at Aldo (www.aldoshoes.com).

Wait out autumn rain in a Tome trench that combines oversized proportions, classic horn buttons and a slippery blush surface.

HI, SHINE

Andrew Coimbra jacket, $3,300 through www.andrewcoimbra.com. Trousers, $279 at Tiger of Sweden (www.tigerofsweden.com). Shoes, $379 at John Fluevog (www.fluevog.com). Earrings, $35 at COS.

Calling his fall collection, "Urban Night Owl," Andrew Coimbra creates nocturnal allure with outerwear designed to shimmer after dark.

Story continues below advertisement

SHOW YOUR METAL

Sies Marjan Ripley coat, $2,295 through www.selfridges.com. Shirt, $135 at COS. Earrings, $1,700 at Tiffany & Co. Boots, $985 at Stuart Weitzman (www.stuartweitzman.com).

If a glossy material isn't your thing, slip on a vibrant metallic mac, like this Sies Marjan topper, which ups its glam factor via a shimmering fuchsia finish.

POLISH ON

Markoo jacket, $1,500 through www.markoostudios.com. Smythe trousers, $395 through www.shopsmythe.com. Shirt, $135 at COS. Earrings, $1,700 at Tiffany & Co. Boots, $95 at Aldo.

Toronto-based Markoo tweaked the season's maximal sheen by accenting outerwear, such as this cropped moto jacket, with contrasting stitching.

Hair and makeup by Sabrina Rinaldi for P1M/M.A.C Cosmetics/Oribe.
Manicure by Wendy Rorong for Essie/Plutino Group.
Prop styling by James Reiger for P1M.
Model: Ashe Bonekat at Spot 6 Management Inc.

Visit tgam.ca/newsletters to sign up for the Globe Style e-newsletter, your weekly digital guide to the players and trends influencing fashion, design and entertaining, plus shopping tips and inspiration for living well. And follow Globe Style on Instagram @globestyle.

Report an error Licensing Options
Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨