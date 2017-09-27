Go big or go home with tote bags this fall

Totes amazing
As far as fall accessories go, the sling's the thing: grab an oversized tote in a luscious hue and head out with your essentials at your disposal. Céline's citrusy carryall was a hit on the runway, especially worn against an otherwise demure ensemble of navy separates. Mulberry's cheery ochre style is roomy but not bulky, and Coach 1941's Bandit bag comes in pebbled leather hues from turquoise to melon. Toronto-based brand Opelle's slouchy option looks especially elegant in a merlot shade of suede, or shine on with a metallic take from Simons. Whether for a weekend away or a day of meetings, go big or go home.
