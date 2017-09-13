Go over the top with these full-length coats

Full coverage
When it comes to covering up, why not go all-out and invest in a lengthy piece done up in wool, cashmere, alpaca or even rich silk? Acne Studios' creative director Jonny Johansson kept lines long for the brand's fall collection, as did Australian designer Martin Grant. His outsized tweed coat looks equally smart when belted as it does at full volume. Commitment-phobes will find MM6 Maison Margiela's striped number an easier sell – it zips in half for wardrobe optimization. Burberry ever-evolves its outerwear offering, this season ruffling up the pockets of a demure, poppy red topper. And if colour is your thing, Haider Ackerman offers a purple robe-style silhouette that looks extra decadent. There's nothing wrong with being a little over-the-top – or, in this case, bottom.
