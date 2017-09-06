Going up: Sky-high heels and chunky platforms will give you a lift this fall

Sky-high heels and chunky platforms will give you a lift
this fall
Now's the time to feel all high and mighty. Fall's best footwear gives you a lift thanks to a chunky platform sole, novel textures and decadent detailing. Designer Mary Katrantzou paired two-tone bejewelled loafers with an embellished frock; the quirky combination took the preciousness out of evening dressing while retaining a sense of luxury. Miu Miu and Gucci added costume pearls to their platforms, while Sies Marjan's Mary Janes are slick in plummy patent leather. Dorateymur, a handcrafted shoe line based in London, paired weighty wooden heels with silver leather. And Christian Louboutin proves masterful when it comes to the mix; his architectural wedges in leather and suede are both conceptual and chic. Wear your sky-high heels with brightly hued socks or patterned tights for the most elevated results.
