In Old Montreal, a lineup of statement parkas take to the streets

Fresh coats
The most Canadian – and practical – of men's-wear garments, the parka, has been reimagined in oversized silhouettes, unique textiles and utilitarian details. Globe Style took to the streets of Old Montreal to capture the season's novelty outerwear in its natural habitat
Photography by Marie H. Rainville
Styling by Florence Durand
Hot collar
Bomber jackets often feature a svelte shape, but this Tommy Hilfiger example is oversized from its neckline to its elongated waist.
Check please
AMI takes an otherwise utilitarian parka in more tailored direction but cutting it from classic houndstooth.
Back in black
Search out a dark overcoat that stands out in a sea on unassuming toppers, such as this Hugo Hugo Boss version in luxurious shearling.
Camo kick
Autumn's go-to print, camouflage, is given a graphic treatment on Andrew Coimbra's sporty zip-up.
Down and out
Max out on warmth with this quilted R13 puffer, the closest you can get to wearing your comforter out of the house.
Feline frenzy
For the man who is already maxed out on outerwear, Gucci's piece offers plenty of novelty via its buffalo check print, off-the-shoulder cut and cat appliqué.
Grooming by the Alper Sisters for TEAMM/Alper Oils/Kevin Murphy
Model: Mackenzie at Another Species
On Location: Hotel William Gray
Combining the 18th-century Maison Edward William Gray, Maison Cherrier and a contemporary glass tower, the Hotel William Gray in Old Montreal stands out among the neighbourhood's historic properties. Its guest rooms range from intimate Alcove accommodations to The Residence, a 975-square-foot suite. Amenities also combine the new and old, including Boutique OTH, an on-site concept store, and Café Olimpico, a well-known coffee shop founded in the 1970s. The hotel's latest addition is the Spa William Gray, which opened in late September and includes a Himalayan salt room, German Gharieni spa beds and an outdoor pool.
For more information, visit www.hotelwilliamgray.com.
