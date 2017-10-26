In Old Montreal, a lineup of statement parkas take to the streets

Hot collar

Shearling short jacket, $1,290, long sleeve colourblock polo, $230, hiking boots, $270 at Tommy Hilfiger (usa.tommy.com). Wide leg trousers, $125 at COS (www.cosstores.com).



Bomber jackets often feature a svelte shape, but this Tommy Hilfiger example is oversized from its neckline to its elongated waist.



Check please

AMI Alexandre Mattiussi wool houndstooth coat, $1,360 through www.ssense.com. Sleeveless vest, $230 at Hunter (www.hunterboots.com). The Kooples houndstooth jacket, $550, houndstooth pleated trousers, $300 at La Maison Simons (www.simons.ca). Michael Kors Mens lace up boots, price on request at Michael Kors (www.michaelkors.com).



AMI takes an otherwise utilitarian parka in more tailored direction but cutting it from classic houndstooth.



Back in black

Hugo Hugo Boss shearling coat, $2,795, Ben Sherman long sleeve polo, $168 at Hudson’s Bay (www.thebay.com). Mock neck sweater,$135, wide wool trousers, $125 at COS (www.cosstores.com).



Search out a dark overcoat that stands out in a sea on unassuming toppers, such as this Hugo Hugo Boss version in luxurious shearling.

Story continues below advertisement



Camo kick

Andrew Coimbra white puffer jacket, $900, patent leather jacket, $3,300 through www.andrewcoimbra.com. Embroidered sweater, price on request, black wool trousers, price on request at Coach (www.coach.com).



Autumn's go-to print, camouflage, is given a graphic treatment on Andrew Coimbra's sporty zip-up.



Down and out

R13 anorak puffer, $1,325 through www.ssense.com. E. Tautz wool sweater, $800, wide corduroy trousers, $575 at La Maison Simons (www.simons.ca). Leather shoes, price on request at Salvatore Ferragamo (www.ferragamo.com).



Max out on warmth with this quilted R13 puffer, the closest you can get to wearing your comforter out of the house.



Feline frenzy

Duffle coat, price on request at Gucci (www.gucci.com). Cotton short sleeve shirt, $130 at All Saints (www.ca.allsaints.com). Y-3 loose fit trousers, $500 at La Maison Simons (www.simons.ca).



For the man who is already maxed out on outerwear, Gucci's piece offers plenty of novelty via its buffalo check print, off-the-shoulder cut and cat appliqué.

Grooming by the Alper Sisters for TEAMM/Alper Oils/Kevin Murphy

Model: Mackenzie at Another Species







On Location: Hotel William Gray

Alexi Hobbs

Combining the 18th-century Maison Edward William Gray, Maison Cherrier and a contemporary glass tower, the Hotel William Gray in Old Montreal stands out among the neighbourhood's historic properties. Its guest rooms range from intimate Alcove accommodations to The Residence, a 975-square-foot suite. Amenities also combine the new and old, including Boutique OTH, an on-site concept store, and Café Olimpico, a well-known coffee shop founded in the 1970s. The hotel's latest addition is the Spa William Gray, which opened in late September and includes a Himalayan salt room, German Gharieni spa beds and an outdoor pool.

For more information, visit www.hotelwilliamgray.com.



Visit tgam.ca/newsletters to sign up for the Globe Style e-newsletter, your weekly digital guide to the players and trends influencing fashion, design and entertaining, plus shopping tips and inspiration for living well. And follow Globe Style on Instagram @globestyle.

