Luminato, EDIT and Canadian Art Foundation events celebrate future of design

Luminato Festival, the annual 10-day arts celebration in Toronto, typically holds its big fundraiser on the eve of the festival's summertime launch. This year though, it was fundraising in the fall with the focus not on what's to come in the following days, but rather a preview of what we're going to see in a few months time.

On offer on Oct. 11, between courses for the crowd who helps make it all happen, were bites of Luminato 2018. There was a performance by the Doane Uschool 100-children-strong ukulele orchestra, and later in the evening, a spoken word and musical piece by Ian Kamau, accompanied by Njo Kong Kie on piano, and later still, a piece called Obeah Opera, a retelling of the Salem Witch Trials, from filmmaker, director, performer, playwright and composer Nicole Brooks. The all-female performers were dressed in white cotton, and as they sang and danced their way around the stage, they interacted with gala-goers, and encouraged them to clap along and help with the a cappella performance.

Inclusion, it seems, is the focus for the festival again after what might have been for some a few years of too many off-beat installations and performances. It's a festival for all people after all; this evening, I even overheard one guest say that she wished there was more musical theatre and dancing, things that are fun.

Some things don't change, however, and in keeping with the tradition of throwing a gala in unconventional spaces (a previous edition of the event was held in the Hearn Generating Station), the event committee this year settled on One Yonge St., and hosted a couple hundred big-givers in the space that once housed the Toronto Star's printing presses.

I was seated at a Luminato table; Capital Canada's Robert Foster and his wife Julia were at it, too, as was former Globe and Mail editor-in-chief and Luminato board member William Thorsell; to my left was Cheryl Hudson, a philanthropic advisor, and to my right, Laura Lavie, who works on Luminato's development team with Rose Anne McCants, who was also at the table. Among those also in attendance: Tony Gagliano, Luminato's co-founder and this year's co-chair alongside his wife Lina, and Rogers Communications' CEO Joe Natale and his wife Melissa Martin; honorary co-chairs included Realstar Group's Jonas Prince and his wife Lynda, and RBC's Mark Mulroney and his wife Vanessa; BloombergSen Inc.'s Jonathan Bloomberg and his wife Emily Burnett; Ela Kowalewska and Martin Aldorsson, co-founders of Ela Handbags; food-type and founder of soon to launch thisiscrumb.com, Devin Connell; and Luminato CEO Anthony Sargent and artistic director Josephine Ridge.

EDIT gala, Toronto

A couple of weeks earlier, EDIT: Expo for Design, Innovation and Technology, which was produced by the Design Exchange, Canada's design museum, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme, celebrated its inauguration in Toronto. The new festival explored design and sustainability over a period of 10 days, with lectures and events, but on the evening of Sept. 28, before opening, supporters and those at the core of the project gathered for a dinner to celebrate their accomplishments.

This event was also held in an unlikely space – the 150,000-square-foot former Unileaver soap factory. Three floors of the abandoned space were filled with installations of varying odd-ness and science fair-like booths where big thinkers presented their ideas. The dinner was held on the highest floor, which boasts impressive views from the city's east end.

During dinner, there was an award ceremony to celebrate "EDIT Game Changers," individuals who have made significant change and helped propel humankind toward prosperity for all, EDIT's central theme. The honourees included Dr. David Suzuki, Scott Dadich, Jennifer Keesmaat and Ian Campeau of A Tribe Called Red. After the intimate dinner, there was a party for a few hundred enthusiastic design junkies who filled the floors below.

At dinner, I was seated beside Janet Rosenberg, a Design Exchange board member and the founding principal of Janet Rosenberg & Studio; also at the table was Alex Filiatrault, director of sales and marketing at Silver Hotel Group. The event was chaired by Krystal Koo, a DX board member and VP of sales and marketing at Dream Unlimited Corp.; her husband Michael Cooper, Dream's president and CEO, was also in attendance. Among the other out: Toronto mayor John Tory; socialite Simona Shnaider; artist Kent Monkman; and Shauna Levy, Design Exchange's president.

Canadian Art Foundation presents Social 2017: Reveal, Toronto

That same night, Sept, 28, a little further north in the city at Evergreen Brick Works, another converted space was the location for The Canadian Art Foundation's gala, Social 2017: Reveal. The annual to-do is held in support of the foundation, which also publishes Canadian Art magazine.

The magazine's editor David Balzer was there, holding court, and showing off the impressive pieces that were up for auction this year (Shuvinai Ashoona, Melanie Authier and Fred Herzog were among the artists whose work was included). In attendance for the cocktail reception, dinner and live auction, co-chaired by Victoria Webster, was Calgary-based arts-minded duo Jay Mehr, president of Shaw Communications, and his wife Viviane, who runs the gallery VivianeArt; philanthropic types including Emmanuelle Gattuso, Gerald Sheff and Shanitha Kachan, and Eleanor Shen; interior designer Colette van den Thillart; plastic surgeon Dr. Trevor Born; and the Art Gallery of Ontario's director Stephan Jost.

