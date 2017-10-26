Men bring back the long hairstyles of the 1970s

In recent months, David Beckham, that bellwether of men's style, has been sporting a shaggy new 'do, the tips of his flaxen mane lightly dusting his athletic shoulders. And when Becks adopts a look, it's only a matter of time before the rest of mankind follows suit.

From actors Johnny Depp and Jared Leto to musician A$AP Rocky and Gucci designer Alessandro Michele, the list of male trendsetters with long hair is, well, growing longer every day. It was only a few decades ago that men in the western world were outcast and even punished for having long hair, a sentiment finely captured on a 1995 episode of The Simpsons when stodgy Grandpa Abe expresses his disdain for bushy sideburns before launching into the oft quoted, "Now Johnny Unitas – there's a haircut you could set your watch to." It turns out he wasn't the only one longing for less hirsute days. The ongoing wave of nostalgia has seen many men cropping their hair in a strict style reminiscent of wartime grandfathers (think Brad Pitt in 2014's Fury).

Now, those looking to the past for style inspiration have shifted their gaze to the shaggadelic 1970s. "If you look back at every father, there's always that one picture where they had a big moustache and a big beard and long hair," says Toronto- and Los Angeles-based hairstylist Matthew Collins, who grew his hair down his back about eight years ago. Collins points out that relaxed workplace dress codes have made long hair on men an increasingly common sight at offices. "I think the reason why so many late twenties, early thirties guys have long hair is because they're already established in their jobs, they have the respect and now they can choose to do whatever they want."

Despite professional acceptance, the hairstyles made infamous by the likes of Kurt Cobain, Jim Morrison and Axl Rose have maintained their rebellious bad-boy allure. "Growing your hair out is kind of a rite of passage for men. It's like, get over yourself, become anew," says Michael Webster, who decided to grow his hair long when he and his partners opened Toronto's Bar Raval in 2015. "It was a nightmare. I went from Don Draper to Noel Gallagher to Jerry Garcia in the '80s to a really sad version of Noel Gallagher. My hair's really thick so until it gets long, it doesn't fall down, it gets further out."

To any men lusting after longer locks, both Collins and Webster advise developing a support system, including a trusted hair professional, to keep you motivated throughout awkward growth stages. Once you've reached your desired length, use conditioner and a smoothing serum to maintain a healthy shine but skip the blow dryer and hairbrush, says Collins, before adding that there's no time like the present to go long. "In two or three years, you could be bald."

