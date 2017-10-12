Military-inspired prints are in, but working them into your wardrobe can be complicated

Camouflage is hiding in plain sight this fall. While the prep-classicists at J.Crew showed a tailored field jacket in traditional woodland camo, and backpack-maker Herschel incorporated it into its new line of windbreakers, more adventurous brands are proving that there's no piece of apparel that can't be given the camouflage treatment. Converse and Adidas both dropped pairs of limited-edition camo sneakers this year, Vetements printed it on mesh facemasks, and Ralph Lauren emblazoned it on the face of a $4,000 watch. It's all in the name of statement-making sartorialism, presumably. But unlike, say, Breton stripes or houndstooth check, camouflage's baggage is a bit more complicated – especially in 2017.

Camo as we now know it today was invented in the early 20th century as a means of concealing army personnel and equipment from the enemy by confusing the eye, a tactic borrowed from the animal kingdom (think tigers' stripes and leopards' spots). Developed in a collaborative effort between modern artists and militaries, a wide array of patterns emerged in the decades that followed, from the iconic green, black and brown woodland pattern of the Second World War, to the brown and tan "chocolate chip" made famous during the Gulf War. In terms of pure aesthetics, the patterns can be mesmerizing, their earth tones and amorphous shapes calling to mind both the natural world and the works of the cubists and abstract expressionists – names like Hungarian László Moholy-Nagy and Brit Roland Penrose – who pioneered them.

As far as fashion is concerned, camo made its debut in Vogue in the 1940s. By the 1980s, when Andy Warhol adapted it into a series of colourful prints, it had officially entered the world of pop culture. What it represents outside of a military context has been up for debate ever since.

"Generally, I don't think men wear military-inspired clothing to make a statement on pacifism or militarism," says Nigel Cabourn, a British designer who specializes in archival military pieces adapted for modern tastes. "However, in history, military clothing has been adopted by certain groups to make a statement." Military fatigues, he concedes, were appropriated by hippies in the 1960s, who adorned them with patches and embroidery to protest the Vietnam War. Decades later, army surplus pieces appeared in the emerging streetwear scene as a statement of inner-city toughness that remains a staple of hip-hop culture. Cabourn doesn't see the clothes he designs as political statements like these, but rather as utilitarian garments. "For me, it's also about telling stories," he says. "And there's a wealth of history in these clothes."

In contemporary culture, there's a fine line between inspiration and appropriation, one that designers often cross. While camo isn't a culturally sacred symbol stitched onto a cashmere sweater or a runway collection "inspired" by the homeless, it does offer a piece of military identity for sale. And unlike a pair of parade boots or a bomber jacket, its artistic origins make it the opposite of utilitarian.

"It's interesting when you think about it, that a pattern that was designed to help someone blend into their surroundings is now re-purposed in fashion to stand out," notes Byron Peart, whose Want Les Essentiels line features camouflage prints on high-end leather wallets and backpacks.

As a statement piece, camouflage speaks to both our fascination with war and our aversion to it.

It's difficult to separate a symbol from its political context, and has been especially so in recent months. When right-wing militias marched through Charlottesville this summer, their camo dress code was meant as much as a means of intimidation as the automatic weapons they carried. When Vladimir Putin was photographed on a fishing holiday in Siberia in August, his camo fatigues embodied the same hard-nosed machismo he applies to international relations. Whether or not you see a problem with the convergence of fashion and fascism depends entirely on how much meaning you assign to it.

"I don't think people necessarily think about what it means," says Al Baksh, owner of Muddy George, a Toronto men's-wear boutique that carries a range of military-inspired fashion pieces. "I think they like it and they wear it."

This fall, Moschino, a high-end Italian label known for its whimsical approach to runway fashion, overloaded its collection with camouflage. The clothes were mottled in both the traditional woodland and Warhol remix styles. From a distance, the parade of models clad in berets, parachute harnesses and combat boots seemed to celebrate the aggressive nature of the military aesthetic. Upon closer inspection though, their lime green and blue patterning was entirely made up of roses. As a statement piece, camouflage speaks to both our fascination with war and our aversion to it. Sometimes the statement is clearer than others.

