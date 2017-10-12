No fabric is working harder than corduroy to shed its classic rep this fall

Don't just phone it in. The oversized texture of a pair of
Marni pants signals your full embrace of the corduroy revival.
Jacket, $3,450, shirt, $740, trousers, $1,130, tie, $260, shoes, price on request at Prada (
www.prada.com). Glasses, $612 at Cutler and Gross ( www.cutlerandgross.com).
With all apologies to your tailor, Prada's leather-trimmed jacket is meant to be worn with trousers that break
slouchily at the hem.
Take the stuffiness out of a fine-lined sport jacket by layering it over a casual Oxford and
crewneck top – jaunty knotted scarf optional.
Phoebe English bomber jacket, $1,425 through
www.ssense.com. Diesel Black Gold sweater, $450 at Harry Rosen ( www.harryrosen.com). Todd Snyder cashmere turtleneck, $278 (U.S.) through www.toddsnyder.com. Trousers, $145 at Michael Kors ( www.michaelkors.ca). Anderson’s belt, $195 at Holt Renfrew ( www.holtrenfrew.com). Shinola watch, $1,130 at Saks Fifth Avenue ( www.saksfifthavenue.com). Boots, $1,550 at Hermès ( www.hermes.com).
When going all out with cord pieces, think about switching up scale and direction, and working in subtle details such as this black bomber's double collar.
Coat, $3,620, sweater, $1,070, trousers, $900, shoes, price on request at Prada (
www.prada.com). Glasses, $675 at Cutler and Gross ( www.cutlerandgross.com).
Forget the khaki trench in a tepid twill and search out a coat in a rich shade that emphasizes its
touchability.
Todd Snyder sport jacket, $598 (U.S.), striped sweater, price on request, dress shirt, price on request, moleskin jean, price on request through
www.toddsnyder.com. Shinola watch, $940, Salvatore Ferragamo sneakers, $705 at Saks Fifth Avenue ( www.saksfifthavenue.com).
Moleskin, corduroy's more basic (
lineless) cousin, is a lightweight option for textured autumn trousers.
