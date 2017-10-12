 Skip to main content

No fabric is working harder than corduroy to shed its classic rep this fall

FASHION

Power cords

Take a message: no fabric works harder than corduroy to shed its classic rep this fall

Photography by Riley Stewart
Styling by Matthew Chow

Matthew Chow
Special to The Globe and Mail

Wale watching

Marni sweater, $748, Marni trousers, $830 at Holt Renfrew (www.holtrenfrew.com). Glasses, $480 at Cutler and Gross (www.cutlerandgross.com). Shinola watch, $815 at Saks Fifth Avenue (www.saksfifthavenue.com). Chair courtesy of Klaus (www.klausn.com).

Don't just phone it in. The oversized texture of a pair of Marni pants signals your full embrace of the corduroy revival.

Tan lines

Jacket, $3,450, shirt, $740, trousers, $1,130, tie, $260, shoes, price on request at Prada (www.prada.com). Glasses, $612 at Cutler and Gross (www.cutlerandgross.com).

With all apologies to your tailor, Prada's leather-trimmed jacket is meant to be worn with trousers that break slouchily at the hem.

Into the groove

Officine Générale patch pocket blazer, $540 (U.S.) through www.mrporter.com. Officine Générale shirt, $235 (U.S.) at Nordstrom (www.nordstrom.com). Officine Générale T-shirt, $160 (U.S.) through www.officinegenerale.com. Silk foulard, $155 (U.S.) through www.saksfifthavenue.com.

Take the stuffiness out of a fine-lined sport jacket by layering it over a casual Oxford and crewneck top – jaunty knotted scarf optional.

Rib fest

Phoebe English bomber jacket, $1,425 through www.ssense.com. Diesel Black Gold sweater, $450 at Harry Rosen (www.harryrosen.com). Todd Snyder cashmere turtleneck, $278 (U.S.) through www.toddsnyder.com. Trousers, $145 at Michael Kors (www.michaelkors.ca). Anderson’s belt, $195 at Holt Renfrew (www.holtrenfrew.com). Shinola watch, $1,130 at Saks Fifth Avenue (www.saksfifthavenue.com). Boots, $1,550 at Hermès (www.hermes.com).

When going all out with cord pieces, think about switching up scale and direction, and working in subtle details such as this black bomber's double collar.

All the feels

Coat, $3,620, sweater, $1,070, trousers, $900, shoes, price on request at Prada (www.prada.com). Glasses, $675 at Cutler and Gross (www.cutlerandgross.com).

Forget the khaki trench in a tepid twill and search out a coat in a rich shade that emphasizes its touchability.

Blank slate

Todd Snyder sport jacket, $598 (U.S.), striped sweater, price on request, dress shirt, price on request, moleskin jean, price on request through www.toddsnyder.com. Shinola watch, $940, Salvatore Ferragamo sneakers, $705 at Saks Fifth Avenue (www.saksfifthavenue.com).

Moleskin, corduroy's more basic (lineless) cousin, is a lightweight option for textured autumn trousers.

