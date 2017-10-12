Orange is the juicy hue of men’s wear this season

Orange crush
This season's juicy hue gives dressing with flare a whole
new meaning
t might be a shock to your system – and your wardrobe – but the juicy hue of
wear this season, from brands as diverse as iconic Japanese designer
and London provocateur JW Anderson, is an arresting shade of orange. Gucci endorses the colour via a pair of jogging pants emblazoned with a retro typeface and jacquard detailing (there's a matching track jacket, too). Based on the costume designs for the
movie franchise, Mr. Porter's natty, English-inspired line boasts its own blazing velvet tux jacket, ideal for occasions when making a statement is a must. For a more subtle take on tangerine, Blood Brother's suede jacket is reversible while
elegant card case and
silicone-strapped timepiece make a more muted statement. It all gives dressing with flare a whole new meaning.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨