Orange is the juicy hue of men’s wear this season

FASHION

Orange crush

This season's juicy hue gives dressing with flare a whole
new meaning

Issey Miyake embraced a tactile approach to fall’s obsession with orange through a textured sweater.

Odessa Paloma Parker
Special to The Globe and Mail
I

t might be a shock to your system – and your wardrobe – but the juicy hue of

men’s

wear this season, from brands as diverse as iconic Japanese designer

Issey
Miyake

and London provocateur JW Anderson, is an arresting shade of orange. Gucci endorses the colour via a pair of jogging pants emblazoned with a retro typeface and jacquard detailing (there's a matching track jacket, too). Based on the costume designs for the

Kingsman

movie franchise, Mr. Porter's natty, English-inspired line boasts its own blazing velvet tux jacket, ideal for occasions when making a statement is a must. For a more subtle take on tangerine, Blood Brother's suede jacket is reversible while

Givenchy’s

elegant card case and

Tissot’s

silicone-strapped timepiece make a more muted statement. It all gives dressing with flare a whole new meaning.

Kingsman tuxedo jacket, $1,995 (U.S.) through www.mrporter.com.

Givenchy leather card holder, $400 through www.ssense.com.

Technical jersey pant, $1,100 at Gucci ( www.gucci.com).

Tissot T-Touch Expert Solar watch, $1,325 through www.tissotwatches.com.

Blood Brother Ferrman reversible jacket, $2,656 (U.S.) through www.farfetch.com.

