Photographer Jonathan Daniel Pryce captures men the way they want to be seen

It's been 10 years since Jonathan Daniel Pryce took his first photo documenting personal style on the street. At that time, the development of digital photography and the internet combined to create the street style phenomenon, a new theatre of modern fashion outside of the rigid conventions and restricted access of runway photography. What started as a way for Pryce to practice his craft developed into a successful career shooting for the likes of Vogue and GQ.

Pryce, who compiles his work on the site www.GarconJon.com, specializes in photographing the world's most stylish men. But rather than catching them unawares, he selects his subjects carefully and interacts with them. He'll take the subject aside and gently guide him towards his best angles. The result is photography that has an intimacy to it, photos that flatter men's aspirations and appeal to those who love men.

You can see his golden touch come to life in his book, 100 Beards. Pryce's men evoke modern masculinity in its most glamorous forms. One subject stands aloof with his arms crossed and jaw jutted out, while another's gaze directly meets the camera with devastating awareness, and another still is captured smiling like he's never been happier to see you. There are also candid images, where the subject is walking away as if he'll never be seen by the viewer again. It's clear Pryce's subjects want to be seen the way he sees them.

Story continues below advertisement

While trends come and go, catching a man on the street looking his best remains an evergreen pleasure. When I asked Pryce what he looks for when making a photograph, he told me there's two tricks to getting a great shot: confidence, and that magic light that shines at sunset. So if you're feeling great at a certain hour, know you'd be worth a shot.

Visit tgam.ca/newsletters to sign up for the Globe Style e-newsletter, your weekly digital guide to the players and trends influencing fashion, design and entertaining, plus shopping tips and inspiration for living well. And follow Globe Style on Instagram @globestyle.

