These pieces offer a fresh take on fall knits

Cable service
Banish whatever stodginess you associate with the humble cable knit jumper; the style has been refreshed through plays on texture, colour and shape for fall. One of the most novel iterations is from J.W. Anderson, with its colour-blocked, boxy sleeves. McQ Alexander McQueen's sweater achieves an almost patchwork effect, while Temperly London's take is more sculptural. Hermès showed a trim apple green cable knit under suspenders, creating a very Alpine attitude. For your own take on chalet chic, Derek Lam's sumptuous knit could fit the bill. Knits never looked so witty.
Visit tgam.ca/newsletters to sign up for the Globe Style e-newsletter, your weekly digital guide to the players and trends influencing fashion, design and entertaining, plus shopping tips and inspiration for living well. And follow Globe Style on Instagram @globestyle.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨