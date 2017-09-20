These pieces offer a fresh take on fall knits

FASHION

Cable service



Banish whatever stodginess you associate with the humble cable knit jumper; the style has been refreshed through plays on texture, colour and shape for fall. One of the most novel iterations is from J.W. Anderson, with its colour-blocked, boxy sleeves. McQ Alexander McQueen's sweater achieves an almost patchwork effect, while Temperly London's take is more sculptural. Hermès showed a trim apple green cable knit under suspenders, creating a very Alpine attitude. For your own take on chalet chic, Derek Lam's sumptuous knit could fit the bill. Knits never looked so witty.