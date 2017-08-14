Pink Tartan celebrates 15 years in business with a garden party

The fashionable fashion-making pair that is Joe Mimran and Kim Newport-Mimran hosted stylish friends in their Toronto garden on July 13 to celebrate the summer season, and Newport-Mimran's brand, Pink Tartan, which this year celebrates 15 years in business.

Readers of this column might remember that, last season, Pink Tartan hosted high tea at the Shangri-La in Toronto to showcase its spring collection, and society gals who in years past have filled the brand's front row during Toronto fashion week, made their debut on the catwalk. At this latest gathering, in the garden at chez Kim and Joe, the scene regulars were back in their usual roles, and the guests of honour were were a bevy of Canadian creators that Neport-Mimran has tapped for a collaboration initiative called #CanadianChic, part of an exciting shift for the brand. Newport-Mimran decided recently to bring the manufacturing of many of her wares back to Canada; online and in Pink Tartan locations, shoppers will soon find a made-on-home-turf product offering featuring a healthy dose of fashionable familiar names, including jewellery maker Jenny Bird, Whitney Westwood, designer of the line Whitney Linen, and Montreal-based designers Byron and Dexter Peart of the label Want Les Essentiels.

The rain held off for the launch, and fans and friends of the brand mingled by the couple's pool from dusk till dark, while drinks flowed and toasts were made to the season and to 15 years of Pink Tartan. Among those in the posh pair's yard: T&M Management Services director Jim Treliving and his wife Sandi; fashion designer David Dixon; Rob McEwen, CEO of McEwan Mining, and his wife Cheryl; financier Bobby Genovese and architect Dee Dee Eustace; chef Cory Vitiello; National Homes' Rocky Pantalone and his wife Rene; Toronto Global board chair Mark Cohon and his wife, Suzanne; models Amanda Laine and Yasmin Warsame; nightclub impresarios Toufik Sarwa and Charles Khabouth; the always stylish Lynda Prince; real estate developer David Feldmanand his wife Angela; Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards co-founders Vicky Milner and Brittney Kuczynski; interior designer Colette Van Den Thillart; plastic surgeon Dr. Trevor Born; and arts patron Bruce Bailey.



