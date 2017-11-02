Stranger (Things) style: The best retro looks from the Netflix fan favourite

As the retro thriller Stranger Things returns, Caitlin Agnew examines its top throwback fashion statements (warning, many spoilers ahead)
One of the most hotly anticipated TV events of 2017 was the return of Stranger Things on Oct. 27. The Netflix sci-fi drama picks up where creators, the Duffer Brothers, left off in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana as Will Byers and his family navigate life post-Upside Down.
While Internet sensation Barb Holland did not make a comeback as many hoped, there were some new additions and character developments that offered the show new opportunities for retro style experimentation. Small-town Indiana may not be a fashion hub, but the show's '80s aesthetic remains perfectly on point. Here, the top five fashion statements in Stranger Things 2.
Eleven's MTV makeover
For the telekinetic Eleven, Season 2 was all about unearthing her family roots, which led to her developing a new look to match her dark origin story. Eleven's oversized blazer, slicked-back hair and kohl-rimmed eyes signal a new chapter in her life and are a chic departure from the E.T.-inspired disguise she wore during the first season.
Billy's everything
Not since Josh Hartnett as Trip Fontaine in The Virgin Suicides has a teen character arrived on screen with such swagger. Played by Australian actor Dacre Montgomery, Billy Hargrove is about as scary and unpredictable as a demodog. What he lacks in kindness, he makes up for in unbridled California cool, with his unbuttoned shirts, feathery earrings and Bruce Springsteen hair, an homage to Rob Lowe in St. Elmo's Fire.
Nancy's flawless preppiness
Everyone's favourite girl-next-door, Nancy Wheeler, joined Eleven on a journey of self discovery this season, showcasing her strength as she sought #JusticeForBarb. Not only did Nancy find true love with Jonathan Byers, she also commandeered a shotgun while maintaining her composure in preppy sweaters and hairbands.
Steve's hair
Season two was full of touching moments, but perhaps the most surprising was when Steve Harrington reveals his hair-care secrets to a lovesick Dustin Henderson. "It's Fabergé Organics. Use the shampoo and conditioner, and when your hair's damp – it's not wet, okay – when it's damp, you do four puffs of the Farrah Fawcett spray." Noted.
Ghostbuster costumes
Stranger Things is celebrated for its nostalgia factor, and it doesn't get more '80s nostalgic than the kids' Ghostbusters costumes on Halloween. The fact that Mike, Dustin, Lucas and Will were the only kids at school to get dressed up made the attire even more bold.
