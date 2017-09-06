This fall, runway collections are conjuring up a look at fashion’s magic

Fashion is magical right now, though to the casual observer, it may seem superficial. Look beyond the black shawls and occult accessories, to tap into the real deal. Enchantment does not align itself with any single type of aesthetic, although the importance of aesthetics in enchantment is undeniable. Magic and fashion are natural partners, sharing intimate access to feminine power and the energy of objects.

The symbolism of a garment or accessory can be related to provenance, decoration, fabrication or colour. Many fashion designers describe watching their mothers perform the ritual of getting ready as a formative experience, and that's exactly what it is – a willful act of self creation. A beloved dress contains a lifetime of positive memories. A certain shade of lipstick enhances the confidence to speak the truth. Pearl earrings invoke Venus, the goddess of love and invite sweet whispers and respectful tributes.

Every single object, whether created by an artisan or mass-produced through a capitalist supply chain, has symbolic associations and energy that can be used or ignored. A careless attitude toward the power of clothing and accessories will surround you with chaos. Used wisely, your style choices can enhance your life, attracting what you desire and protecting you from harm.

Real fashion magic doesn't look like you bought it from the costume shop. Instead, it looks exactly like you.

