Velvet pieces for every occasion

Soft touch
At Tibi, she wore blue velvet, but options abound for how to sport the textile this fall. Other happy hues – from a spiced coral at Frame to chartreuse at J.Crew – will add pop when worn with basic black. Erdem's luscious floral-print skirt and Reiss' boxy bag are ideal for formal outings. For a subtle nod to nap, Banana Republic's crystal drop earrings work just as well at galas as they would for brunch. Go with what you feel.
