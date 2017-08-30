 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Candy-coloured platform heels lifted the fanciful looks at Mary Katrantzou’s fall 2017 runway show.

Thunderbird shoes, 500€ through www.dorateymur.com.

Sies Marjan Millie Mary Jane, $690 (U.S.) through www.barneys.com.

Studded horse-bit loafers, $1,425 at Gucci (www.gucci.com).

Christian Louboutin Mulacramp wedges, $1,175 at Holt Renfrew (www.holtrenfrew.com).

Velvet Mary Jane pump, $990 (U.S.) through www.miumiu.com.

Report an error