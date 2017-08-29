 Skip to main content

Satisfy your blue crush

A cobalt-coloured flowing frock made a splash on the Sies Marjan runway.

PHOTO COURTESY SIES MARJAN

Delta Bead necklace, $4,800 at David Yurman (www.davidyurman.com).

Maison Rabih Kayrouz trousers, $1,615 through www.matchesfashion.com.

Preen Line Amata dress, $630 (U.S.) through www.net-a-porter.com.

Palm Beach sunglasses, $240 (U.S.) at Illesteva (www.illesteva.com).

Gemini tote, $598 (U.S.) at Tory Burch (www.toryburch.com).

Celestia top, $450 (U.S.) through www.tibi.com.

Pamela Cook

Stefi-N boots, $85 at Aldo (www.aldoshoes.com).

