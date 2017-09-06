TIFFing for style buffs

The Gospel According to André



TIFF

An inimitable presence in the fashion industry, Vogue contributing editor André Leon Talley is now the subject of a documentary. With appearances by Anna Wintour, Marc Jacobs, Tom Ford and Valentino, The Gospel According to André traces Talley's journey from North Carolina to the fashion capitals of the world.

Victoria & Abdul

Peter Mountain / Focus Features/TIFF

Continuing his tradition of directing films about mature female figures (The Queen, Philomena), Stephen Frears returns with this true story of Abdul Karim (Ali Fazal), a young Indian man chosen to present Queen Victoria (Judi Dench) with a ceremonial coin as part of her Golden Jubilee. The costumes by Academy Award nominee Consolata Boyle are an extravagant example of royal Victorian style.

Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami

TIFF

A true testament to the power of style, Grace Jones defines the high fashion heroics of the 1970s and '80s. Filmed over 10 years, Sophie Fiennes' documentary takes a look behind the façade of the Jamaican model-turned-singer and actor, including a 2016 concert staged specially for the movie.

Borg/McEnroe

Julie Vrabelova/TIFF

This Scandinavian production tells the story of the tennis rivalry between Swedish player Björn Borg (Sverrir Gudnason) and American John McEnroe (Shia LaBeouf). A tale of conquering inner demons, the film's unmistakably '80s athletic apparel (pictured above) is not to be missed.

Gaga: Five Foot Two

TIFF

From the woman who made the meat dress a thing, Gaga: Five Foot Two follows Stefani Germanotta, aka Lady Gaga, as she creates her 2016 album Joanne. Seeking to redefine herself after lackluster reviews for her album Artpop and a milestone 30th birthday, Gaga offers insights into her creative process and thoughts on the music industry. She'll also be rewarding fans with a live appearnce following the premiere.

