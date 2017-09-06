TIFFing for style buffs

Fashion and film have a way of feeding off of each other, and the programming at this year's Toronto International Film Festival is no exception. Caitlin Agnew picks five sartorially inspired screenings to catch

The Gospel According to André

An inimitable presence in the fashion industry, Vogue contributing editor André Leon Talley is now the subject of a documentary. With appearances by Anna Wintour, Marc Jacobs, Tom Ford and Valentino, The Gospel According to André traces Talley's journey from North Carolina to the fashion capitals of the world.

Victoria & Abdul

Continuing his tradition of directing films about mature female figures (The Queen, Philomena), Stephen Frears returns with this true story of Abdul Karim (Ali Fazal), a young Indian man chosen to present Queen Victoria (Judi Dench) with a ceremonial coin as part of her Golden Jubilee. The costumes by Academy Award nominee Consolata Boyle are an extravagant example of royal Victorian style.

Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami

A true testament to the power of style, Grace Jones defines the high fashion heroics of the 1970s and '80s. Filmed over 10 years, Sophie Fiennes' documentary takes a look behind the façade of the Jamaican model-turned-singer and actor, including a 2016 concert staged specially for the movie.

Borg/McEnroe

This Scandinavian production tells the story of the tennis rivalry between Swedish player Björn Borg (Sverrir Gudnason) and American John McEnroe (Shia LaBeouf). A tale of conquering inner demons, the film's unmistakably '80s athletic apparel (pictured above) is not to be missed.

Gaga: Five Foot Two

From the woman who made the meat dress a thing, Gaga: Five Foot Two follows Stefani Germanotta, aka Lady Gaga, as she creates her 2016 album Joanne. Seeking to redefine herself after lackluster reviews for her album Artpop and a milestone 30th birthday, Gaga offers insights into her creative process and thoughts on the music industry. She'll also be rewarding fans with a live appearnce following the premiere.

THIS WEEK'S STYLE HAPPENINGS

To celebrate the fall season, Max Mara is launching Wrapped in Luxury, a travelling exhibition of street style images, each spotlighting one of the brand's coats. Featuring shots of the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid and Isabella Rossellini, the images will be on display at Max Mara's Bloor West boutique in Toronto beginning Sept. 7. For more information, visit maxmara.com.

American skateboard staple Vans has teamed up with fashion designe Karl Lagerfeld on a collection. In Lagerfeld's signature palette of black and white, the six interpretations of classic Vans styles along with tops, a backpack and a hat will be available at select stores on Sept. 7. The sneaker brand also recently announced the Canadian arrival of its customization program, where consumers can choose the fabrics and materials of their shoes. For more information, visit vans.ca.

As part of its H Project #UncrateCanada collection, Holt Renfrew has partnered with Toronto leather goods brand Ela on two exclusive handbags. The MILCK Clutch and the Editor's Pouch, two signature Ela styles, have been adorned with designs by Michif artist Christi Belcourt. A portion of sales of the bags, which are available now at Holt Renfrew stores and online, will be donated to The Onaman Collective, an art initiative devoted to sharing traditional Indigenous knowledge and language with youth. For more information, visit holtrenfrew.com.

Billed as the World's Best Tuque, the second iteration of the Frontier Tuque is back. With a limited edition run of 1,200 hats, design firm Frontier has partnered with Parkhurst Knitwear to knit their hats, which are made of a merino wool exterior and a custom base layer of Qiviut, an Inuktitut word commonly used to indicate the wool of the muskox. For more information, visit shop.frontier.is.