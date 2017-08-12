Five patios to enjoy in Edmonton

El Cortez

8230 Gateway Blvd.

780-760-0200; elcortezcantina.com

You'd never know it from the street, but El Cortez has the most colourful patio in town. This haven of electric colours, mosaic-topped tables and Dr. Seuss-like umbrellas is sheltered from the nearby noisiness of Whyte Avenue by a tall yellow fence, but a few wrought-iron sections allow for a prime view of the Old Strathcona Farmers Market. It's a party for the eyes, and the party keeps going with El Cortez's Latin-fusion tacos: Beef bulgogi, cinnamon braised pork and the "Redneck" (ground beef and queso) go best with any of El Cortez's 140 varieties of tequila and mescal on hand.

Leva

11053 86 Ave.

780-479-5382; cafeleva.com

Although Leva would be at home at any piazza in Italy, it is but a few blocks away from the perpetually busy University of Alberta. Tall trees and old houses shade its small patio, which is perennially populated by students poring over notes, and by staff from the nearby University of Alberta Hospital, still clad in scrubs and refuelling with a stiff espresso. Indeed, Leva pulls a mean cappuccino. Linger, though, for some serious thin-crust pizza, delicate pastries and toasty grilled panini, or ponder over a plate of piping-hot arancini while contemplating first telltale yellow leaves that hint of incipient autumn.

Rostizado

102-10359 104 St.

780-761-0911; rostizado.com

Rostizado’s patio allows an unparalleled view of several dozen vintage neon signs in the Neon Sign Museum across the street. handout

Edmonton's finally-relaxed patio laws meant that downtown restaurants, such as Meso-American powerhouse Rostizado, could allow their perpetual parties to joyously spill into public spaces. Rostizado's patio allows an unparalleled view of several dozen vintage neon signs in the Neon Sign Museum across the street, plus facilitates eclectic people-watching when concerts or games are on at nearby Rogers Place. Mexican rotisserie chicken, pork and beef, as well as queso fundido (quite literally, melted cheese, sausage and potatoes in a tiny cast-iron skillet), chased with a petillant cava sangria, are the proverbial icing on the cake.

The Marc

9940 106 St.

780-429-2828; themarc.ca

Crisp table linens and strategically-placed flower pots add an air of Parisian glamour to The Marc. handout

The Marc has been quietly turning out fine French fare on the southern edge of Edmonton's downtown for years. It is a few blocks away from the bright lights and perpetual traffic of Jasper Avenue, and its intimate patio is sheltered by an embrace of elms. Indeed, a Gallic adventure is as close as a sip of buxom cabernet sauvignon. Crisp table linens and strategically-placed flower pots add an air of Parisian glamour, and The Marc's steak frites are easily the best in the city. Grilled octopus or duck leg confit pair perfectly with evening skies. It's easy to fall in love with French food – especially while on The Marc's sheltered patio.

Little Brick

10004 90 St.

780-705-1230; littlebrick.ca

An old house slated for demolition became the Little Brick bar with patio. handout

There aren't many patios where one can soak in the aura of the Edmonton that once was, thanks to the city's enthusiasm for tearing down older structures. Luckily, the Little Brick saved an old house in the historic Riverdale neighbourhood that was slated for demolition. The old, two-story brick house has ties to a brickyard that once occupied this riverside 'hood, and its big backyard patio is perfect for tucking into a hearty brunch of potted French toast with lemon whip or a breakfast sandwich bursting with eggs, tomatoes and Gouda from nearby Sylvan Star farms. Coffee and chocolate chevre mousse are a dreamy accompaniment to bird song in the trees overhead and, if you close your eyes for a moment, you might forget you are even in the city.