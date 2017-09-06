Leccare Lollipops offers a sleek and flavourful twist on an old-school treat

Lollies have joined the ranks of old-school sweets given a modern twist with nuanced flavour combinations that appeal to an adult's sense of nostalgia. Leccare Lollipops, made in Georgia and shipped around the world, have a sleek design and are marketed toward grown-up tastes. Gone are one-dimensional flavours that are about as exciting as a tablespoon of cough syrup; instead Leccare has crafted combinations like watermelon-basil, pomegranate-lemongrass, mojito, hibiscus and pistachio-wasabi. Some have sprinkles or edible flowers – tiny pansies and daisies – suspended in the clear candy.

Some lollipops have sprinkles or edible flowers – tiny pansies and daisies – suspended in the clear candy.

"I wanted to play off really good food dishes that could be turned into a sweet treat," says owner and founder Kimberly Hadlock, who came up with the idea while experimenting with leftover sugar from a batch of homemade Christmas gifts. She took six months to hone her formula. "I wanted a smoother lollipop made with as many natural ingredients as possible."

Hadlock's Etsy shop is the small company's largest outlet. The site, which includes Etsy Wholesale, allows Leccare (which means "to lick" in Italian) to be placed in over 150 retail establishments ranging from mom-and-pop shops to large retailers like Links of London. But it's custom orders for weddings, parties and other special events that are the biggest source of business – Leccare Lollipops have been given out as favours at over 4,000 nuptials.

Story continues below advertisement

Leccare Lollipops have been given out as favours at over 4,000 nuptials.

Long and elegant, they are perfectly sized to settle on your tongue. They're individually wrapped and custom labelled, and a dozen starts at around $20. Since adding fresh flowers to the product range, the bestseller has been the rose and honey lollipop, with the pansy and confetti lollipops running a close second.

For more information, visit www.etsy.com/shop/LeccareLollipops.

Visit tgam.ca/newsletters to sign up for the Globe Style e-newsletter, your weekly digital guide to the players and trends influencing fashion, design and entertaining, plus shopping tips and inspiration for living well. And follow Globe Style on Instagram @globestyle.

