Recipe: Beet and Buttermilk Soup

Precooked beets from the grocery store mean this takes 10 minutes to make. The earthiness is balanced with the vinegar and mustard.
Servings: Serves 4
Soup
1 1/2 cups chopped cooked beets, about 3/4 lb
11/2 cups buttermilk
1 tbsp Dijon mustard
1 tbsp white wine vinegar
1 tsp horseradish
1 1/2 cups finely chopped English cucumber
1/4 cup finely chopped white part green onion
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Garnish
1/2 cup finely chopped cucumber
2 tbsp finely chopped green part of green onion
Freshly ground black pepper
Method
Combine cooked beets with buttermilk, mustard, vinegar and horseradish pureeing in a blender until very smooth.
Place in bowl and stir in chopped cucumber and green onion. Taste for seasoning adding salt and pepper as needed. Chill.
Garnish with finely chopped cucumber and green onion and a sprinkling of black pepper.
