Recipe: Broccoli with lemon anchovy butter sauce

A more French-inspired interpretation of broccoli but wonderful with racks of lamb and other roasts.
Servings: Serves 4
Ingredients
1 bunch broccoli, broken into florets, stalks peeled
1/4 cup unsalted butter
1 tbsp lemon juice
1 tsp grated lemon rind
1/2 tsp chopped garlic
4 chopped anchovies
Salt and freshly ground pepper
Method
Bring a saucepan of water to boil. Add broccoli and bring back to boil. Boil 2 minutes or until crisp tender. Run under cold water to stop the cooking. Drain well and set aside.
Heat butter in skillet on medium heat until it turns a brown colour, about 3 minutes. Stir in lemon juice, lemon rind, garlic and anchovies.
Toss with broccoli and cook until sauce thickens and clings to broccoli,. Season with salt and pepper.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨