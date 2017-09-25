Recipe: Celeriac and kale soup

Served hot or chilled, this is both healthy and tasty. Add some chili powder if you like a more powerful flavour.
Servings: 4 to 6
Ingredients
2 tbsp butter
3 cups peeled and diced celeriac, about 1 lb
1/2 cup diced Yukon Gold potato
1/2 cup diced onion
3 cups chicken stock
3 cups baby kale
1/4 tsp white wine vinegar
1/4 cup yogurt
Salt and vinegar kettle chips
Method
Heat butter in a saucepan. Add celeriac, potato and onion and cook until onions begin to soften, about 4 to 5 minutes.
Add stock and bring to boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook until vegetables are tender, about 10 to 15 minutes. Stir in kale and cook until wilted, about 1 to 2 minutes.
Blend soup in a blender or with a stick blender until almost smooth. Blend in vinegar and season to taste with salt and pepper. Divide among 4 bowls and garnish with a swirl of yogurt and chips.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨