Recipe: Celeriac and kale soup

Heat butter in a saucepan. Add celeriac, potato and onion and cook until onions begin to soften, about 4 to 5 minutes.

Add stock and bring to boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook until vegetables are tender, about 10 to 15 minutes. Stir in kale and cook until wilted, about 1 to 2 minutes.

Blend soup in a blender or with a stick blender until almost smooth. Blend in vinegar and season to taste with salt and pepper. Divide among 4 bowls and garnish with a swirl of yogurt and chips.