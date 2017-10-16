Recipe: Chiang Mai noodle soup

Red curry paste: Combine shallots, garlic, chili, galangal (or ginger), coriander, kaffir lime, shrimp paste and lemongrass in a mini-chop or food processor and pulse until finely chopped and pasty.

Soup: Bring water to boil in a pot and add 4 cups noodles, bring back to boil. Drain and place in soup bowls with the coriander leaves.

Heat wok with vegetable oil over high heat. Add remaining 2 cups noodles and fry until crisp and golden, about three minutes. Remove noodles to paper towel-lined plate and discard oil from wok.

Add 1/4 cup of the thick coconut milk into the wok and bring to boil. Add red curry paste and stir together, add curry powder, turmeric, coriander and cumin and cook until spices are toasted and fragrant, about two minutes. Add remaining coconut milk, stock, fish sauce and sugar. Bring to a boil then reduce heat to low and simmer for three minutes. Add chicken and stir together. Simmer until chicken is cooked through, about eight to 10 minutes.

Taste for seasoning adding more curry powder, fish sauce or lime as needed. Ladle over cooked noodles and top with fried noodles. Place garnishes in bowls. Dot soup with chili oil.