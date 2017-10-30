Recipe: Fun Fondue

Easy to make and a great success with kids, especially when you dip in salty potato chips.
Servings: 4 to 6
Fun Fondue
1 cup white chocolate
3/4 cup plain Greek yogurt
1 cup Halloween chocolates, chopped
Method
Melt white chocolate over low heat until liquefied. Take off heat and whisk in yogurt. Stir in chopped chocolates. Place in a fondue pot or small pot and reheat gently until warm.
Dip sliced apples, pretzels or other candy into the mixture.
