Recipe: Fun Fondue

This fun fondue made of melted white chocolate, Greek yogurt and assorted candy bars will be a hit with kids.

Danielle Matar/The Globe and Mail

Emma Waverman and Lucy Waverman
Special to The Globe and Mail

Easy to make and a great success with kids, especially when you dip in salty potato chips.

Servings: 4 to 6

Fun Fondue

1 cup white chocolate

3/4 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 cup Halloween chocolates, chopped

Method

Melt white chocolate over low heat until liquefied. Take off heat and whisk in yogurt. Stir in chopped chocolates. Place in a fondue pot or small pot and reheat gently until warm.

Dip sliced apples, pretzels or other candy into the mixture.

About the Author
Lucy Waverman
Food columnist

I come from a long line of people for whom food is a passion. My grandmother owned a superb restaurant in Glasgow, Scotland. My mother had a cooking school and then a successful kitchen shop in Toronto.When we first came to Toronto from Scotland we were astounded by the lack of good food. Scottish home cooking was always outstanding. More

