Recipe: Gluten-free clafouti

Stonehouse proprietor Michael Coughlin shared his recipe for clafouti, which is one of the best I have ever had and is gluten-free.
Servings: 6 to 8
Gluten-free clafouti
Butter to grease pan
Gluten-free flour to coat pan
3 cups fresh berries
1 cup chopped walnuts, optional
1 cup whipping cream
1/2 cup sugar
3 large eggs
1 tbsp vanilla extract
1/2 cup gluten-free flour
1/2 tsp baking powder
1/2 tsp salt
Mint leaves for garnish, optional
Method
Preheat oven to 375 F. Coat a 10-inch cake pan or skillet with butter, then dust with flour. Layer berries or fruit across base of pan. Scatter over walnuts.
Whisk together cream, sugar, eggs and vanilla in a mixing bowl until smooth.
Combine flour, baking powder and salt then whisk into cream mixture until combined. Pour the mixture over the fruit. Place in the middle of the oven and bake for 35 minutes until golden and puffy.
Cool on a wire rack for a few minutes while the top settles. Serve warm slices garnished with extra fruit and mint leaves.
