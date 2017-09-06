Recipe: Gramma’s Crispy Cookies

My grandmother, Eunice Cammack, was known far and wide for her delicious and bountiful cooking and baking. Visiting her always meant being greeted with a warm hug, and the guarantee that you wouldn't be leaving hungry.
Gramma was a master hostess who loved a good party. She never found any recipe too daunting and spent hours toiling over a hot stove. Her "asbestos fingers" (as she used to call them) were impervious to heat as she nimbly popped things in and out of the oven. Virtually gliding as she moved about the room, she was a master at what professional cooks refer to as "the dance" from stove to counter to refrigerator and back again.
It was Gramma's love of food and sharing it with others that spawned my initial curiosity in the kitchen. But sadly, it was only after her recent passing that I truly began to understand how much work she used to put into caring and cooking for all those lucky enough to be around her. Her drive would have inspired even the most diehard of cooks. She never complained as she worked away, always singing along to the AM radio on in the background.
These Crispy Cookies, which her humble home kitchen seemed to turn out in droves like a factory, were one of her staples. At any given time, there were at least a couple dozen on hand, more than enough to settle a passing grandchild's craving or to pleasantly surprise the odd tradesman who had stopped in to do some repairs.
They are quite simply crispy and delicious, and in sharing them with you, I continue to hold dear to my heart the fond memories I have of my Gramma and the legacy of recipes she has left behind.
Servings: Yields 72, if you scoop them just right
Ingredients
3 ½ cups all purpose flour
1 tsp baking soda
½ tsp salt
1 cup butter, softened
1 cup white sugar
1 cup packed brown sugar
1 egg
1 cup canola oil
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 cup rolled oats (or instant)
1 cup Rice Krispies
1 cup slightly crushed Cornflakes
½ cup flaked coconut
¼ cup chopped pecans
¼ cup chopped almonds, or peanuts
¼ cup chocolate chips
Preheat oven to 325.
Method
Line cookie sheets with parchment paper.
Combine flour, baking soda and salt in a medium-sized bowl and set aside.
In a mixing bowl, cream butter with both sugars on medium speed. Beat in egg until light and fluffy. Stir in oil and vanilla until combined.
Add dry ingredients and mix until smooth. Stir in remaining ingredients and mix well, with love.
Spoon onto prepared cookie sheets, pressing lightly into rounds. Bake 12 to 15 minutes, until light golden brown. For the crispiest cookies, use Eunice’s technique: press down with a fork halfway through baking.
Cool five minutes before transferring to cooling rack to cool completely.
Enjoy!
