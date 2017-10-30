Recipe: Monkey Bread Surprise

Preheat oven to 325 F.

Grease pan generously with butter.

Combine sugar and cinnamon in a shallow dish. Place butter in a separate shallow dish.

Form dough into a long tube shape with your hands. Cut dough into 16 pieces and fill each piece with half a mini chocolate bar or peanut butter cup, pinching the edges together to seal in the chocolate.

Roll a piece of filled dough in butter, then in the sugar mixture until well coated. Place sugared dough into bundt pan and continue with remaining dough. Drizzle remaining butter over dough.

Bake until dough is cooked and sugar mixture is golden, about 25 minutes. Cool slightly then invert onto a platter. Serve warm or at room temperature with sprinkled sugar. For added colour sprinkle more leftover candies on top.