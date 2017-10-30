Recipe: No-bake Coffee Crisp Cheesecake

A delicious cheesecake with a mysterious ingredient. Very simple to make, and feel free to mix in other flavours of wafer candy or cookies.
Servings: 10
No-bake Coffee Crisp Cheesecake
3 cups Coffee Crisp crumbs (about 20 mini or 5 regular bars, ground up in a food processor)
1/4 cup butter, melted
2 cups block cream cheese
1 cup heavy cream
1/4 cup sugar
2 tsp vanilla
8 mini Halloween bars or 2 regular bars, roughly chopped
Butter, for greasing
Method
Grease a 9-inch springform pan with butter and line the bottom with parchment paper.
Pulse Coffee Crisp crumbs and butter in a food processor until fine and mixture clumps together. Firmly press crumb mixture into prepared pan and freeze until firm, about 30 minutes.
Combine cream cheese, cream, sugar and vanilla in a large mixing bowl. Beat on high speed until smooth and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Stir in chopped chocolate bars. Spread over Coffee Crisp base and freeze until firm, about 3 hours.
Run a thin knife around the edges and transfer cheesecake to a serving platter. Garnish with additional chopped Coffee Crisp. Allow to soften for one hour before serving.
