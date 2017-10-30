Recipe: No-bake Coffee Crisp Cheesecake

Grease a 9-inch springform pan with butter and line the bottom with parchment paper.

Pulse Coffee Crisp crumbs and butter in a food processor until fine and mixture clumps together. Firmly press crumb mixture into prepared pan and freeze until firm, about 30 minutes.

Combine cream cheese, cream, sugar and vanilla in a large mixing bowl. Beat on high speed until smooth and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Stir in chopped chocolate bars. Spread over Coffee Crisp base and freeze until firm, about 3 hours.

Run a thin knife around the edges and transfer cheesecake to a serving platter. Garnish with additional chopped Coffee Crisp. Allow to soften for one hour before serving.