Recipe: Osteria Savio Volpe’s kale salad

I'm featuring Osteria Savio Volpe chef Mark Perrier's simple but delicious kale salad, which will soon be your new favourite starter.
Osteria Savio Volpe’s Kale Salad
4 packed cups dinosaur kale leaves
2 tbsp toasted breadcrumbs
2 tbsp grated pecorino cheese
Lemon peppery dressing:
1 small clove garlic, finely chopped
2 tbsp fresh lemon juice
1/2 cup olive oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Garnish
1/4 cup toasted breadcrumbs
1/3 cup grated pecorino cheese
Method
Thinly slice kale leaves. Whisk together garlic, lemon juice and olive oil. Season well with salt and pepper.
Combine breadcrumbs, cheese and dressing. Toss with kale, massaging it a bit into the leaves.
Garnish with more breadcrumbs and pecorino.
