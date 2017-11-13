Recipe: Osteria Savio Volpe’s kale salad

 Skip to main content

Osteria Savio Volpe’s kale salad

Danielle Matar/The Globe and Mail

Lucy Waverman
Special to The Globe and Mail

I'm featuring Osteria Savio Volpe chef Mark Perrier's simple but delicious kale salad, which will soon be your new favourite starter.

Osteria Savio Volpe’s Kale Salad

4 packed cups dinosaur kale leaves

2 tbsp toasted breadcrumbs

2 tbsp grated pecorino cheese

Lemon peppery dressing:

1 small clove garlic, finely chopped

2 tbsp fresh lemon juice

1/2 cup olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Garnish

1/4 cup toasted breadcrumbs

1/3 cup grated pecorino cheese

Method

Thinly slice kale leaves. Whisk together garlic, lemon juice and olive oil. Season well with salt and pepper.

Combine breadcrumbs, cheese and dressing. Toss with kale, massaging it a bit into the leaves.

Garnish with more breadcrumbs and pecorino.

