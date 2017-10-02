 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Recipe: Oven baked sweet potato crisps

Recipe: Oven baked sweet potato crisps

Though often paired with sweet seasonings, sweet potatoes also match well with spicy and bitter flavours.

Danielle Matar/The Globe and Mail

Emma Waverman and Lucy Waverman
Special to The Globe and Mail

These crisps are good to enough to help you forget regular French fries.

Ingredients

2 large sweet potatoes (about 2 1/2 lb), peeled

2 tbsp corn or potato starch

1/2 tsp ground ginger

1/4 tsp chili powder

Salt and freshly ground pepper

2 tbsp oil

Method

Preheat oven to 400 F. Cut sweet potato into 1/2-inch batons/sticks.

Combine cornstarch, ginger, chili, salt and pepper in a bowl. Stir in oil. Place sweet potatoes in the bowl and toss everything together. Place on an oiled baking sheet and bake until crisp and browned, flipping midway, about 20 to 25 minutes.

Report an error
About the Author
Lucy Waverman
Food columnist

I come from a long line of people for whom food is a passion. My grandmother owned a superb restaurant in Glasgow, Scotland. My mother had a cooking school and then a successful kitchen shop in Toronto.When we first came to Toronto from Scotland we were astounded by the lack of good food. Scottish home cooking was always outstanding. More

Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Thank you!

You are now subscribed to the newsletter at

You can unsubscribe from this newsletter or Globe promotions at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of the newsletter, or by emailing us at privacy@globeandmail.com.