Recipe: Oven baked sweet potato crisps

These crisps are good to enough to help you forget regular French fries.
Ingredients
2 large sweet potatoes (about 2 1/2 lb), peeled
2 tbsp corn or potato starch
1/2 tsp ground ginger
1/4 tsp chili powder
Salt and freshly ground pepper
2 tbsp oil
Method
Preheat oven to 400 F. Cut sweet potato into 1/2-inch batons/sticks.
Combine cornstarch, ginger, chili, salt and pepper in a bowl. Stir in oil. Place sweet potatoes in the bowl and toss everything together. Place on an oiled baking sheet and bake until crisp and browned, flipping midway, about 20 to 25 minutes.
