Recipe: Pork Larb Gai

Pork Larb Gai: Heat oil in a skillet over high heat. Add 1/2 cup onion and cook until softened, about one to two minutes. Add garlic and chili and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds.

Add ground pork and cook, breaking up with a wooden spoon, until finely crumbled and no longer pink, about three to four minutes. Add 1/4 cup Nam Prik, cilantro, mint, Thai basil and toasted rice powder and cook until almost dry, about one minute.

Serve with remaining 1/4 cup Nam Prik, cucumber, 1/2 cup sliced onion, sticky rice, fresh herbs and lime wedges. Use lettuce leaves as a wrap.

Andy Ricker’s Nam Prik: Combine lime juice, fish sauce, sugar, water and chili until sugar is dissolved. Serve with larb and Thai grilled chicken.

Sticky rice: Place rice in a pot and cover with water. Add salt and allow to soak for at least two hours or up to six, then drain.

Bring a pot of water to a simmer. Line a steamer basket with cheesecloth. Add drained rice to basket and cover with steamer top. Place over simmering water and cook for 20 to 25 minutes or until tender. Remove from heat and leave rice in basket until needed then reheat for a minute or two.

Scoop rice into a serving bowl.