Recipe: Pork Larb Gai

Larb is served all over Chiang Mai and has Laotian roots. It is essentially a salad but makes a great main course for a dinner. To make toasted rice powder, toast uncooked jasmine rice in a dry skillet on medium heat until golden brown, about three minutes. Cool completely and transfer to a spice grinder. Grind until powdery. Ground beef can be used instead of pork if preferred.
Servings: 4
Pork Larb Gai
1 tbsp vegetable oil
1 cup thinly sliced red onion, divided
1 tbsp garlic, chopped
1 Thai bird’s eye chili pepper, chopped
1 lb ground pork
1/2 cup Nam Prik (recipe below)
1/4 cup cilantro, chopped
1/4 cup mint, chopped
1/4 cup Thai basil, chopped
1 tbsp toasted rice powder
Garnish
1 cup sliced cucumber
1/2 cup sliced onion
Cooked sticky rice
Thai basil leaves
Coriander leaves
Mint leaves
Lime wedges
Lettuce leaves
Andy Ricker’s Nam Prik
This condiment is served often as a dip with raw or cooked vegetables. It is everywhere in Thailand and there are hundreds of different regional versions. This one comes from Andy Ricker, owner of the famed Pok Pok in Portland and New York and an ambassador for Thai food.
1/2 cup lime juice
1/2 cup fish sauce
2 tbsp sugar
2 tbsp water
2 Thai bird’s eye chili peppers, finely chopped
Sticky rice
This is eaten with all Northern Thai food. It is made into a ball and used like a spoon to scoop up the dish served with it.
2 cups sticky rice
1 tsp sea salt
Method
Pork Larb Gai: Heat oil in a skillet over high heat. Add 1/2 cup onion and cook until softened, about one to two minutes. Add garlic and chili and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds.
Add ground pork and cook, breaking up with a wooden spoon, until finely crumbled and no longer pink, about three to four minutes. Add 1/4 cup Nam Prik, cilantro, mint, Thai basil and toasted rice powder and cook until almost dry, about one minute.
Serve with remaining 1/4 cup Nam Prik, cucumber, 1/2 cup sliced onion, sticky rice, fresh herbs and lime wedges. Use lettuce leaves as a wrap.
Andy Ricker’s Nam Prik: Combine lime juice, fish sauce, sugar, water and chili until sugar is dissolved. Serve with larb and Thai grilled chicken.
Sticky rice: Place rice in a pot and cover with water. Add salt and allow to soak for at least two hours or up to six, then drain.
Bring a pot of water to a simmer. Line a steamer basket with cheesecloth. Add drained rice to basket and cover with steamer top. Place over simmering water and cook for 20 to 25 minutes or until tender. Remove from heat and leave rice in basket until needed then reheat for a minute or two.
Scoop rice into a serving bowl.
