Recipe: Roasted beets, shredded chard and brassica salad

Preheat the oven to 425F.

In a roasting or baking dish large enough to give the beets space, coat them lightly in olive oil. Season lightly with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper. Add garlic cloves, then cover with foil and roast in the hot oven until barely tender, around 35 to 40 minutes for small beets. Set aside until cool enough to handle. The beets can be roasted up to two days ahead, cooled and stored covered in the fridge. Rewarm in a low oven, still covered, before peeling. Keep the roasted garlic aside for the salad dressing.

While the beets are cooking and cooling, get the shallots crisped and the salad done. Pour the oil into a small saucepan and add the shallots. Set the saucepan over medium heat and fry, stirring gently and keeping the shallots submerged in the oil, until medium golden and crisp, about 10 minutes (they’ll continue to darken as they cool). Using a slotted spoon, transfer the shallots to a plate lined with paper towels. Season immediately with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper. Resist the urge to use the shallot oil on the beets, as it turns out quite sweet and heavy; instead keep it for fried rice or something similar.

Working in batches, stack and roll the chard and kale leaves into tight, cigar-like bundles. With a sharp knife, cut the leaves thinly, into chiffonade. In a large bowl, toss the chard and kale with the shredded Brussels sprouts, the lemon zest and juice, and 11/2 tablespoons of Champagne vinegar. Season lightly with salt and pepper, then, with clean hands, turn the leaves, massaging them gently. This will soften the leaves a bit, and allow the juice and vinegar to get into the greens. Check for seasoning and set aside.

To make the dressing, peel the roasted garlic, place it in a liquid measuring cup and mash with the back of a fork. Whisk together the clementine zest, juice, honey, 1 teaspoon Champagne vinegar,and olive oil until the mixture has emulsified. Season and check for balance; this dressing is meant to complement the beets and balance the intensity of the greens. It should lean towards rich and sweet, with just enough vinegar for it to to be noticed.

While still warm, peel the beets, either with a sharp peeler or rub the skins away with paper towel. Cut them into sixths or eighths, depending on size. Drizzle the beets with half the dressing, and arrange on a serving platter. Drizzle the greens with half the remaining dressing, and mound onto the platter. Tuck in the microgreens, if using. Top with fried shallots and the remaining dressing. Serve immediately.