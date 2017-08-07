Recipe: Roasted broccoli with spices

Roasting broccoli is a game changer, and you may never boil again. But you have to peel the tough outer stalk to get it tender enough to roast evenly. This is a good side dish or nibble with a drink.
Servings: Serves 4
Ingredients
1 large head of broccoli
1/4 cup vegetable oil
1 tbsp Korean gochuchang or sriracha
1 tsp grated ginger
Salt to taste
Method
Preheat oven to 425 F.
Peel the broccoli stalks with a vegetable peeler and split into large florets.
Combine vegetable oil, gochujang and grated ginger. Toss with broccoli. Roast for 10 minutes turning once or until tender.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨