Recipe: Roasted broccoli with spices

Roasting broccoli is a game changer, and you may never boil again. But you have to peel the tough outer stalk to get it tender enough to roast evenly. This is a good side dish or nibble with a drink.

Servings: Serves 4 Ingredients 1 large head of broccoli 1/4 cup vegetable oil 1 tbsp Korean gochuchang or sriracha 1 tsp grated ginger Salt to taste Method Preheat oven to 425 F. Peel the broccoli stalks with a vegetable peeler and split into large florets. Combine vegetable oil, gochujang and grated ginger. Toss with broccoli. Roast for 10 minutes turning once or until tender.